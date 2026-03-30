Don't Turn On Your A/C After Winter Until You Do This First

However enticing the thought might be to turn on your A/C now that winter's over, there's a vital step you must not overlook. It is imperative that you wait to fire it up until you've cleaned it first. Cleaning your A/C is highly important if you want it to last a long time and cool your home efficiently. Neglecting this simple task greatly reduces the machine's efficiency, and can even cause damage that could be costly to repair. As such, taking the time to clean your A/C is one of the ways to use an air conditioner efficiently.

Cleaning your A/C begins with a visual inspection. If you have a central air system linked to an outdoor condenser, check to make sure it isn't covered with debris, that the insulation around the coils is in tact, and that it hasn't been damaged by weather. This is also the time to remove any covering you may have placed over your A/C. Covers, such as tarps, can trap moisture and create mold issues, which is why you actually shouldn't cover your A/C at all during winter.

Another essential cleaning task is to swap out the indoor air filters. This is done by removing the vent covers and changing the dirty filters with clean new ones. Clogged filters can cause dirt to build, prevent airflow, and cause debris buildup on the coils, greatly hindering the machine's ability to cool your home, and potentially causing interior damage.