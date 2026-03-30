Don't Turn On Your A/C After Winter Until You Do This First
However enticing the thought might be to turn on your A/C now that winter's over, there's a vital step you must not overlook. It is imperative that you wait to fire it up until you've cleaned it first. Cleaning your A/C is highly important if you want it to last a long time and cool your home efficiently. Neglecting this simple task greatly reduces the machine's efficiency, and can even cause damage that could be costly to repair. As such, taking the time to clean your A/C is one of the ways to use an air conditioner efficiently.
Cleaning your A/C begins with a visual inspection. If you have a central air system linked to an outdoor condenser, check to make sure it isn't covered with debris, that the insulation around the coils is in tact, and that it hasn't been damaged by weather. This is also the time to remove any covering you may have placed over your A/C. Covers, such as tarps, can trap moisture and create mold issues, which is why you actually shouldn't cover your A/C at all during winter.
Another essential cleaning task is to swap out the indoor air filters. This is done by removing the vent covers and changing the dirty filters with clean new ones. Clogged filters can cause dirt to build, prevent airflow, and cause debris buildup on the coils, greatly hindering the machine's ability to cool your home, and potentially causing interior damage.
How to clean the inside of your A/C
Cleaning your A/C, whether you have an outdoor unit or a window unit, is essential air conditioner maintenance you can easily do yourself, even when it comes to cleaning the inside. For an outdoor unit, shut off the breaker and remove the top fan to access the condenser and fins. Remove any debris that might have fallen inside, then spray down the fins with a formula fin cleaner. After it sits for 10 minutes, rinse the fins with the hose to finish the cleaning. Don't use a power washer, as it could damage the A/C.
A window unit requires similar cleaning, though it's a little more hands on. Start by wiping down or vacuuming away any dust that accumulated in storage. Next, take out the air filter and clean with soap and water. Allow it to dry before replacing it. You can access the condenser and fins by taking off the outer shell of the unit and using a foaming cleaner, like Frost King, to achieve a deep clean on the fins. Rinse the unit with a hose and use a long brush to remove any stubborn, caked-on grime.
After cleaning, turn on your air conditioner briefly to listen for any strange noises or feel if it's blowing warm air. If either occurs, you should call in a professional to get it serviced. If not, you're good to go for summer cooling.