Don't Cover Your Air Conditioner This Winter Until You Know This

In a world where things seem increasingly priced to move and designed to be replaced in a few years, DIY-minded people might be tempted to try something off label to prolong the lives of their hard-earned possessions. This is one reason folks have started covering their AC's outdoor condensing units during winter to keep them from being damaged by weather and winter debris. Hunker spoke exclusively with Matt Gorbacz, owner of HVAC system cleaning company Clean Air Technologies, about this emerging habit, and he pointed us toward some good reasons not to do it. To be sure, there are a whole checklist of things you should take care of to prepare your home for winter, including HVAC maintenance, but covering it isn't part of the plan.

"I have been working on HVAC systems for a long time," Gorbacz says, "and I've seen what happens when people cover up their AC unit wrong in winter. Honestly, I don't suggest you cover your outdoor AC unit tight with plastic or tarps. This can trap moisture and leave you with rust, corrosion, and even critters nesting in the unit."

His warning doesn't mean that you have the wrong instincts about caring for your AC condenser, though. Seasonal or weather-related things can definitely go wrong with them. Covering the outside unit is just the wrong solution. "If you see damage or hear odd noises when you turn on heating, do call in a professional," Gorbacz explains. "Otherwise, just keep it clear, level, and uncovered so it can dry out on its own. You might mean well by covering it, but most times you end up creating more problems."