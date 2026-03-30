How Martha Stewart Uses This Kitchen Item To Make Floating Flower Arrangements
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If there are two things Martha Stewart does really well, it's gardening and decor. So it's no surprise that her advice for stunning centerpieces includes fresh floating florals and a simple kitchen item to make your arrangements sing — a clear glass dish. There are probably chic dining room table centerpieces hiding in your house already. You just need to take a look through the cupboards for the star of your next dinner party and fill it with fragrant blooms.
The glass dish in question for Stewart is a Mille Nuits plate by Baccarat. Made of crystal, it embodies all things sophisticated and lovely. Of course, at $290 per dish, not everyone can afford to take this route with their floating flowers. You don't need to break the bank to make your tablescape look expensive, though — check thrift stores or even your local Dollar Tree for a decorative clear glass bowl to get the look on a budget.
Floating your flowers Martha Stewart-style
To channel your inner Martha Stewart, all you need is a beautiful dish of your choosing, water, a pair of scissors, flowers, and something like FloraLife Fresh-Cut Flower Food. Large-headed blooms like roses and peonies — and even Gerber daisies — can be a striking addition. The fun thing is that you can create a stunning table centerpiece in minutes with this effortless DIY and use any size or shape of bowl or platter you like the look of. You can even use candle holders, decorative trays, or jewelry dishes made to hold rings — anything that adds a little touch of luxury and razzle dazzle to your creation.
Add water to your chosen receptacle and mix in the plant food, following the directions on the package. Snip your fresh flower stems, leaving just a short bit below the head, and place them in the dish. You can also snip leaves from any type of greenery you enjoy the look of and tuck them beneath the blossoms to add depth. Make this project your own by adding colored pebbles to the bottom of the dish, or floating waterproof tealights (such as PUNPUBA flameless LED floating candles) for a twinkle of light in your centerpiece. Your table will have that high-end Martha Stewart look without the price tag.