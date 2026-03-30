How Martha Stewart Uses This Kitchen Item To Make Floating Flower Arrangements

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If there are two things Martha Stewart does really well, it's gardening and decor. So it's no surprise that her advice for stunning centerpieces includes fresh floating florals and a simple kitchen item to make your arrangements sing — a clear glass dish. There are probably chic dining room table centerpieces hiding in your house already. You just need to take a look through the cupboards for the star of your next dinner party and fill it with fragrant blooms.

The glass dish in question for Stewart is a Mille Nuits plate by Baccarat. Made of crystal, it embodies all things sophisticated and lovely. Of course, at $290 per dish, not everyone can afford to take this route with their floating flowers. You don't need to break the bank to make your tablescape look expensive, though — check thrift stores or even your local Dollar Tree for a decorative clear glass bowl to get the look on a budget.