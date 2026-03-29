Turn Inexpensive Pavers Into A Stunning Patio Piece With One Clever DIY
Pavers are a popular feature in landscaping projects. They're used for a variety of exterior foundations, from paving walkable garden paths and walkways to sculpting stylish driveways for vehicles. People also use pavers as edging for trees and gardens, but there's another, less-conventional way to put them to use. With only a couple of concrete or stone slabs and other tools, you can craft a budget-friendly and hardy patio table.
The YouTuber Homeish With Corrin shared an ingenious idea that requires only six items to complete. All the necessary materials are commonly available at popular home improvement chains, making them easy to acquire on a whim. These products include four edging pavers, one square-shaped paver, and a tube of heavy-duty Liquid Nails, like the Liquid Nails Heavy Duty Multi-use Interior/Exterior Construction Adhesive. The YouTuber estimated that the project would cost roughly $25 (or less if you already have some of the supplies at home).
This outdoor table idea is extremely clever because it uses affordable and popular materials to create furniture that is extremely hardy and resilient to the outdoor elements. It's straightforward to make and requires minimal upkeep. The rough appearance also befits outdoor spaces. The natural aesthetic will allow it to blend seamlessly with the rest of a landscape or nearby garden, making it easy to style alongside other patio furniture. If you grow bored with the table or the color isn't quite right, you can even paint over it with a new stain and sealant for a fresh look.
How to select pavers for this stunning DIY
A combination of scalloped and straight-edged pavers is key to creating the same stylish table seen in the YouTube video. Fortunately, both options are low-cost. Since both types of pavers are most often purchased in bulk, the individual blocks are sold for cheap. Depending on whether they're made of concrete or natural stone, the price typically ranges between under $1 to $5 per square foot. Natural stone does tend to be slightly pricier, but not enough to make a significant difference.
Make sure you choose pavers in the same color if you want the table to have a uniform look. To keep the project as cheap as possible, go with a combination of four $2.48 Scalloped White Concrete Straight Edging Stones and one $1.78 Square White Concrete Patio Stone. (Note that pricing and availability may vary by location.) These options are identical to the ones used in the original DIY. The scalloped and square pieces also both come in red, if you prefer a bolder color.
If you go with more expensive options, keep in mind that they may not fit together as seamlessly as the concrete. The scalloped edging only comes in concrete form, while the blocks have more options. If you mix the materials, they may not have the same classy but rustic appearance.
How to assemble and style the budget-friendly stone patio table
Save yourself from the trouble of heavy lifting later by assembling the concrete patio table in its intended location. This way you won't have to scuff your floors, dragging the heavyweight table after it's been assembled. Also plan where you're placing the slabs before applying the liquid nails.
The easiest way to build is upside down. Put the square slab on the ground and build up from there. Start by using liquid nails to connect two scalloped edges with the flat sides facing each other. Once they're cemented together, place more adhesive at their base, and press them into the center of the square brick. Add the other two scalloped edges to the others to make a cross formation. Ensure all the adhesive has time to dry by letting it sit overnight. The next day, chip away any excess liquid nail with a screwdriver, and flip the project over.
At this point, all that's left is to style the table. Take the DIY up a notch, and repurpose jars into stunning patio decor. Another option is to upcycle a baking pan into an adorable patio planter. You can even leave the concrete piece on its own to serve as a classic piece of stonework.