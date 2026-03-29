Turn Inexpensive Pavers Into A Stunning Patio Piece With One Clever DIY

Pavers are a popular feature in landscaping projects. They're used for a variety of exterior foundations, from paving walkable garden paths and walkways to sculpting stylish driveways for vehicles. People also use pavers as edging for trees and gardens, but there's another, less-conventional way to put them to use. With only a couple of concrete or stone slabs and other tools, you can craft a budget-friendly and hardy patio table.

The YouTuber Homeish With Corrin shared an ingenious idea that requires only six items to complete. All the necessary materials are commonly available at popular home improvement chains, making them easy to acquire on a whim. These products include four edging pavers, one square-shaped paver, and a tube of heavy-duty Liquid Nails, like the Liquid Nails Heavy Duty Multi-use Interior/Exterior Construction Adhesive. The YouTuber estimated that the project would cost roughly $25 (or less if you already have some of the supplies at home).

This outdoor table idea is extremely clever because it uses affordable and popular materials to create furniture that is extremely hardy and resilient to the outdoor elements. It's straightforward to make and requires minimal upkeep. The rough appearance also befits outdoor spaces. The natural aesthetic will allow it to blend seamlessly with the rest of a landscape or nearby garden, making it easy to style alongside other patio furniture. If you grow bored with the table or the color isn't quite right, you can even paint over it with a new stain and sealant for a fresh look.