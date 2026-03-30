This Budget-Friendly IKEA DIY Is The Cutest Way To Grow Herbs In A Small Space

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Smaller plants, such as herbs, are more delicate than large and established plants, especially since living in a smaller space makes resources less abundant. Ensure your annuals last a full year, and your perennials survive the winter by moving them out of extreme and inclement weather. The best way to do this is by keeping them in a portable planter box. A planter box has room for an assortment of herbs and can be left outside where they can take in natural sunlight and fresh air. This also makes it possible to wheel them inside when harsh rain or cold fronts come through. Although most planter boxes are stationary, it's easy to DIY your own using a few simple items from IKEA.

IKEA is full of minimalist yet stylish furniture that you can assemble yourself. Many people secretly love this sense of accomplishment, which is known as the IKEA effect. In addition to feeling proud of your build, it offers more versatility in how you put items together and how you can put them to use around a home. Even amateur furniture assemblers can make a rolling patio planter using a TROFAST Storage Box, a KNAGGLIG Box, and ALEX Caster Wheels. The whole set of items is under $50, and it comes with all the hardware you need. In addition to these necessary pieces, you'll also need a drill and exterior paint, if they aren't already owned, to finish and seal up the creation.