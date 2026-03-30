This Budget-Friendly IKEA DIY Is The Cutest Way To Grow Herbs In A Small Space
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Smaller plants, such as herbs, are more delicate than large and established plants, especially since living in a smaller space makes resources less abundant. Ensure your annuals last a full year, and your perennials survive the winter by moving them out of extreme and inclement weather. The best way to do this is by keeping them in a portable planter box. A planter box has room for an assortment of herbs and can be left outside where they can take in natural sunlight and fresh air. This also makes it possible to wheel them inside when harsh rain or cold fronts come through. Although most planter boxes are stationary, it's easy to DIY your own using a few simple items from IKEA.
IKEA is full of minimalist yet stylish furniture that you can assemble yourself. Many people secretly love this sense of accomplishment, which is known as the IKEA effect. In addition to feeling proud of your build, it offers more versatility in how you put items together and how you can put them to use around a home. Even amateur furniture assemblers can make a rolling patio planter using a TROFAST Storage Box, a KNAGGLIG Box, and ALEX Caster Wheels. The whole set of items is under $50, and it comes with all the hardware you need. In addition to these necessary pieces, you'll also need a drill and exterior paint, if they aren't already owned, to finish and seal up the creation.
The perks of building your own portable herb garden
Considering most manufactured planter boxes on wheels are a lot larger and cost more money, this is a more budget-friendly and practical way to keep a mobile herb garden. You can grow a thriving herb garden on a kitchen windowsill, so this space shouldn't be too limited as long as you choose the right species. In fact, many herbs can be grown from seeds and have similar needs, such as bright sunlight and adequate drainage. As long as you're deliberate in which herbs you grow together, they should thrive in a compact planter box with wheels.
The other perk of putting your herb garden on wheels is that it isn't confined to one place. Even if you rearrange your entire garden and landscape, it's easy to maneuver a rolling box with any alterations. This is also a benefit to small spaces. Although many people grow herbs indoors, they may not have sufficient window or counter space to house an entire garden. Keeping herbs in a portable planter keeps these spaces free.
How to assemble the IKEA items into a functional herb garden
This ingenious, portable herb garden idea comes from the Instagrammer @project_34_selfbuild. She outlines each step in crafting her concept; however, we recommend taking a slightly different route. Start by assembling the KNAGGLIG Box as intended. Attach the ALEX wheels to the bottom four corners using a drill and the included screws. Since the KNAGGLIG wood isn't designed for outdoor use, the best route is to cover it with an exterior paint, like the Glidden Premium Exterior Paint. Exterior paint often lasts for years and provides water resistance, especially if you do your part to keep it out of extreme circumstances.
Instagrammer @project_34_selfbuild doesn't fully paint the inside of the wood box, but you should do so to ensure there is full coverage. The next step is to drill holes in the bottom of the TROFAST for drainage. Drill at least two holes with about a quarter-inch diameter to ensure water drains evenly from both sides of the plastic rectangle. Tuck the TROFAST inside the KNAGGLIG, and the portable herb garden is ready for planting.