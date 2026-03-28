This Common Bathroom Staple Could Help Melt Away Stubborn Cabinet Grease In A Pinch

Over time, kitchen cabinets can become coated in a layer of grease and grime. As you cook, oil pops and spritzes onto your cabinets, and this grease is typically difficult to clean. When you need a quick fix for really stubborn grime, hair dryers are sometimes recommended as a way to melt grease off kitchen cabinets. The heat from the blow dryer is said to help loosen the oil from the surface of the cabinet, making it easier to wipe away. Derek Christian, co-owner of All Star Cleaning Services, told The Spruce that hair dryers and steamers can be helpful for cleaning extremely stuck-on grease, though it's important to use caution. "You can liquefy it a little bit, but you've got to be a little bit careful," he said. "Some cabinets are actually plastic, and a steamer can melt it because steamers get so hot. Hair dryers typically won't. So you want to make sure you're dealing with an actual wood cabinet."

While some cleaning experts and online blogs tout the power of hair dryers against kitchen cabinet grease, this solution may not always be the most effective. Some social media videos claim that the grease can dry out and still be difficult to scrub off after the heat has been applied. If your cabinets could really use extra help, it won't hurt to try experimenting with this method.