This Common Bathroom Staple Could Help Melt Away Stubborn Cabinet Grease In A Pinch
Over time, kitchen cabinets can become coated in a layer of grease and grime. As you cook, oil pops and spritzes onto your cabinets, and this grease is typically difficult to clean. When you need a quick fix for really stubborn grime, hair dryers are sometimes recommended as a way to melt grease off kitchen cabinets. The heat from the blow dryer is said to help loosen the oil from the surface of the cabinet, making it easier to wipe away. Derek Christian, co-owner of All Star Cleaning Services, told The Spruce that hair dryers and steamers can be helpful for cleaning extremely stuck-on grease, though it's important to use caution. "You can liquefy it a little bit, but you've got to be a little bit careful," he said. "Some cabinets are actually plastic, and a steamer can melt it because steamers get so hot. Hair dryers typically won't. So you want to make sure you're dealing with an actual wood cabinet."
While some cleaning experts and online blogs tout the power of hair dryers against kitchen cabinet grease, this solution may not always be the most effective. Some social media videos claim that the grease can dry out and still be difficult to scrub off after the heat has been applied. If your cabinets could really use extra help, it won't hurt to try experimenting with this method.
How to loosen kitchen cabinet grease with a hair dryer
For some types of cabinets, the hair dryer method for removing oil should be avoided. With surfaces like veneer, you should use a gentler solution; however, you might give heat a try on wood cupboards.
Before applying any cleaners or soap, hold your hair dryer in front of the grime and turn it on to a low heat. Continuously move the blow dryer to prevent the surface of your cabinet from overheating. After about 30 seconds to a minute, the oils should be a little more pliable. Now, wipe down the surface with a little warm water and dish soap to degrease your kitchen cabinets.
Though the heat may help in a pinch, in some cases, the grease could still be a bit difficult even after it's been warmed. If you've tried the hair dryer and dish soap method and are still struggling with tough, stuck-on cabinet grease, consider using a specific cabinet cleaning solution. Kitchen degreasing cleaners and cabinet cleaners can be super helpful for busting hardened grease. After spraying the cleaner onto the surface of your cupboards, gently scrub them with a brush or cloth to get sticky grease and gunk off your cabinets. This is also a good option for cabinetry that won't hold up well against heat.