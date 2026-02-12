5 Easy Ways To Melt Sticky Grease And Gunk Off Of Kitchen Cabinets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gleaming kitchen cabinets are beautiful — unless that "shine" is actually a bunch of sticky grease and gunk that's built up over time. Hot oil splatters can multiply at every meal, attracting flour, dust, and other airborne particles. Although that combination may sound extremely unappetizing to you, it's a feast for kitchen pests like ants, cockroaches, flies, and even mice. Besides, reaching for a spice jar and coming back with sticky fingers is just plain gross. Fortunately, there are several common household items you can use to bring your cabinets back to life with a good cleaning.

Keep your cabinet material in mind when selecting the best cleaning method. Nonporous surfaces like laminate and stainless steel are often easier to clean. Meanwhile, wood cabinets add both beauty and maintenance time to the mix, since they're more likely to scratch or warp if you choose the wrong cleaning products or technique.

Professional maids recommend working your way from top to bottom, which means you'll need to pull out your trusty step stool and reach for a powerful handheld vacuum to clean the tops of your cabinets if they don't reach the ceiling. If you're due for a serious deep clean, you should also empty and vacuum the inside of each cabinet. This is a good opportunity to spot any sticky spills or rings left from bottles of olive oil or vinegar and to nab cobwebs or crumbs that have accumulated in the corners. Finally, clean the fronts and frames before drying them thoroughly.