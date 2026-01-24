Easily Degrease Kitchen Cabinets With One Effective And Affordable Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Greasy buildup on your kitchen cabinets can be a frustrating side effect of your gourmet (or not so gourmet) home-cooking efforts, and can have you reaching for that take-out menu to avoid messy cleanup. The thought of trying to figure out the best way to clean kitchen cabinets can be daunting, with the internet full of methods and concoctions to try. But before you get overwhelmed, consider this simple and inexpensive product that successfully removes icky buildup on cabinets and boasts great user reviews.

Pledge, that bastion of home cleaning products, makes a pH-Balanced Multisurface Cleaner Spray for Everyday Care that has over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and users say it works like a charm on greasy cabinets. Amazon reviewers gush over its effectiveness on all types of grease. Its citrus scent also gets high marks. Amazon reviewer Amy72 says, "You can clean just about anything with this. It's got the best smell ever!" Pledge says their product cleans over 101 different household surfaces, including laminate and sealed wood, meaning you'll get multiple cleaning benefits from this one bottle of spray.