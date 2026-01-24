Easily Degrease Kitchen Cabinets With One Effective And Affordable Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Greasy buildup on your kitchen cabinets can be a frustrating side effect of your gourmet (or not so gourmet) home-cooking efforts, and can have you reaching for that take-out menu to avoid messy cleanup. The thought of trying to figure out the best way to clean kitchen cabinets can be daunting, with the internet full of methods and concoctions to try. But before you get overwhelmed, consider this simple and inexpensive product that successfully removes icky buildup on cabinets and boasts great user reviews.
Pledge, that bastion of home cleaning products, makes a pH-Balanced Multisurface Cleaner Spray for Everyday Care that has over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and users say it works like a charm on greasy cabinets. Amazon reviewers gush over its effectiveness on all types of grease. Its citrus scent also gets high marks. Amazon reviewer Amy72 says, "You can clean just about anything with this. It's got the best smell ever!" Pledge says their product cleans over 101 different household surfaces, including laminate and sealed wood, meaning you'll get multiple cleaning benefits from this one bottle of spray.
Why Pledge's product might beat other DIY cleaning hacks
There are plenty of other simple and effective cleaning hacks that actually work on degreasing cabinets, but most of these involve mixing up your own solution from stuff you may or may not have in your pantry. If you want the ease of grabbing a bottle off the shelf, then Pledge might be worth checking out. For around $7, Pledge's multisurface cleaner is ready to go, and a quick application to your cabinets, followed by a wipe with a paper towel or microfiber cloth, should remove greasy buildup quickly. Being pH-balanced, or pH neutral, means that this cleaner isn't as caustic as soapy water, nor as acidic as common cleaning ingredients like vinegar. It's somewhere in the middle, meaning it isn't as harsh as other cleaners and is more suitable for everyday use.
If you have soft, unsealed wooden cabinets, you'll want to find a different cleaning solution for that grease. The Pledge product is only good for sealed wood, and using it on unsealed or unfinished wood might create staining. If you have a lot of greasy buildup, you might need to hit those cabinets with a deeper scrub before turning to this gentle everyday product.