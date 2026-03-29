The Prettiest Way To Repurpose Vintage Doilies? This Cozy Lighting Hack

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Did you inherit a collection of vintage doilies that you have no idea how to use? Perhaps you couldn't resist a few you found at your favorite thrift store or flea market. While you could use them under your side table lamps or slung over the back of your favorite armchair like grandma used to do, it turns out there are plenty of other genius ways to repurpose vintage doilies around the house. One creative YouTuber, Emily Rayna, figured out how to completely transform a simple doily into a stunning lampshade. To make it, she coated a doily in a mixture of craft glue and water, draped it over a balloon until it hardened, then added a single pendant light through the center to create a boho pendant fixture that provides tons of character and charm.

Despite being relatively simple, this project can get messy and take a few days to complete so choose your crafting spot accordingly. You probably already have all of the materials you need on hand. Each lampshade takes a single doily, which can be any size you prefer but a symmetrical shape will work best. A simple balloon worked well as a form for Rayna, but you could use a cheap beach ball, large mixing bowl, or other similarly bulbous item. To protect it from your glue-soaked doily and make sure the fabric releases cleanly once it's dried, you'll want to coat your form thoroughly in Vaseline. And, since some vintage doilies tend to look dingy, you may want to try dyeing yours before you get started repurposing this vintage find into gorgeous home decor.