The Prettiest Way To Repurpose Vintage Doilies? This Cozy Lighting Hack
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Did you inherit a collection of vintage doilies that you have no idea how to use? Perhaps you couldn't resist a few you found at your favorite thrift store or flea market. While you could use them under your side table lamps or slung over the back of your favorite armchair like grandma used to do, it turns out there are plenty of other genius ways to repurpose vintage doilies around the house. One creative YouTuber, Emily Rayna, figured out how to completely transform a simple doily into a stunning lampshade. To make it, she coated a doily in a mixture of craft glue and water, draped it over a balloon until it hardened, then added a single pendant light through the center to create a boho pendant fixture that provides tons of character and charm.
Despite being relatively simple, this project can get messy and take a few days to complete so choose your crafting spot accordingly. You probably already have all of the materials you need on hand. Each lampshade takes a single doily, which can be any size you prefer but a symmetrical shape will work best. A simple balloon worked well as a form for Rayna, but you could use a cheap beach ball, large mixing bowl, or other similarly bulbous item. To protect it from your glue-soaked doily and make sure the fabric releases cleanly once it's dried, you'll want to coat your form thoroughly in Vaseline. And, since some vintage doilies tend to look dingy, you may want to try dyeing yours before you get started repurposing this vintage find into gorgeous home decor.
How to make a boho light fixture using vintage doilies
Since vintage doilies are typically made from crocheted or tatted yarn, to successfully shape yours it will need to be drenched in a mixture of two parts glue, such as Elmer's Liquid School Glue, to one part water. While the doily soaks, coat your balloon, beach ball, or other form in Vaseline. If you're using a balloon, secure it inside a box or bowl since the next step can be a bit finicky. The most challenging part of this project is carefully placing the wet doily on top of the form. You can use your fingers, but a toothpick may come in handy for manipulating particularly delicate edges to smooth them out. For a more opaque look, consider layering multiple doilies. Once you're satisfied, leave the fabric undisturbed on the form until it completely dries. This is one step where patience pays off, since it may take several days to harden!
The next step is adding the pendant light. There are several options available on Amazon, but Emily Rayna used one similar to the $9 OmiSun Industrial Pendant Lighting Fixture. The right fixture will depend on the level of illumination you want to achieve, but it's very important to make sure the lighting fixture and doily pendant shade don't touch each other. To further ensure your safety, make sure you only use LED bulbs to avoid overheating issues that can melt the hardened glue or even become a fire hazard. Cut a small slit through the top of the boho doily pendant before carefully and gently pushing the plug side of your light fixture cord through it. You can then hang your new light fixture anywhere you want to decorate with a little of the eclectic bohemian style decor.