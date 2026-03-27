Save Empty Tuna Cans And Turn Them Into Adorable Mini Desktop Planters

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Tuna cans are one of those things most people rinse out and toss into recycling without a second thought. However, the shallow cylinders are more useful than you might realize. They're just wide and deep enough to work as miniature planters, especially if you apply a little DIY and dress them up.

There's a hack that turns tuna cans into the cutest DIY decor for artificial plants, but you may not realize they're suitable for some living plants, too. There are simply strict limitations to what you can grow. The best options are very young succulents that haven't yet spread their roots. Stemless succulents like the Haworthia or Echeveria varieties can thrive in a shallow receptacle. They, and many other succulents, are slow growers, so they may not outgrow their containers for years. In fact, the Echeveria might sprout other plants, but they can easily be separated and transported into a new tuna can of their own.

There are some factors to keep in mind before you start decorating the metal cylinder. Your tuna can should have holes for drainage, especially since succulents need less water than other plants. You should also have a place to put the can that gets adequate sunlight, such as a windowsill. If you're planting succulent offsets with their own roots, stick to a specific potting mix like Miracle-Gro Cactus Palm Citrus Potting Mix. If planting cuttings, place them upright on a sheet of moss tucked in the can.