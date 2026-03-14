Don't Toss That Old Tuna Can — Turn It Into The Cutest DIY Decor
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Embrace one of the biggest interior design trends of 2026 by creating your own handmade decor. Sustainability is all the rage, and you can easily follow this wholesome fad by repurposing empty cans. Canned tuna is a popular grocery item and a kitchen pantry food you should always have on hand. It's often used and thrown away in one go. Although it's recyclable, many areas in the United States lack the resources to recycle properly. It's more likely that these items will end up in landfills, where they take hundreds of years to decompose.
Instead of taking the risk of your tuna fish cans ending up in a heap of garbage, give them new life around the house. As long as you clean out any food remnants and get rid of the fishy smell, the flat cylinders are great base pieces for decorative projects. TikToker @eproductofzoh proved this by upcycling their tuna cans into mini artificial plant pots. The added embellishments make the cans unrecognizable as former food containers. Once finished, they make great decorative accents for nearly any room. They could even be combined with an upcycled plastic food container to create gorgeous, homemade centerpieces.
How to transform a tuna can into cute plant decor
Before starting the crafting stage, it's imperative that the tuna can is thoroughly cleaned out. Ensure any remaining oil or tuna juices are soaked up with a paper towel, then scrub the can in hot water with dish soap. Make sure you scrub with a brush or thick sponge, being careful not to cut yourself on any sharp edges. If you want to play it extra safe, toss the can in the dishwasher.
How you decorate is completely up to preference. Emulate @eproductofzoh's first idea using thin twine or jute string, small crystals, mini artificial plants, a leather label tag, and filler for the can. Any natural string or miniature crystals will do, but make sure you choose the right size plants and labels for this project. The ONLYKXY PU Blank Leather Label and HappyHapi 12 Pcs Artificial Succulents are two potential options that are small enough to fit. The TikToker uses an undisclosed filler, but you can improvise. Use a piece of foam, or extra rocks and crystals.
Wrap the tuna can in twine, and fill the center with the aforementioned filler options. Tuck the artificial plant on top, and slap a leather label on the outside. Use hot glue or a super glue, such as the E6000 Plus Multi-purpose Clear Glue, to adhere everything together. The finished piece should have an elegant, versatile look befitting boho- and farmhouse-inspired rooms. Craft several of these plant pots and style them together on coffee tables, entertainment centers, dressers, and anywhere else that needs a touch of personalized decor.