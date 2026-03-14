Don't Toss That Old Tuna Can — Turn It Into The Cutest DIY Decor

Before starting the crafting stage, it's imperative that the tuna can is thoroughly cleaned out. Ensure any remaining oil or tuna juices are soaked up with a paper towel, then scrub the can in hot water with dish soap. Make sure you scrub with a brush or thick sponge, being careful not to cut yourself on any sharp edges. If you want to play it extra safe, toss the can in the dishwasher.

How you decorate is completely up to preference. Emulate @eproductofzoh's first idea using thin twine or jute string, small crystals, mini artificial plants, a leather label tag, and filler for the can. Any natural string or miniature crystals will do, but make sure you choose the right size plants and labels for this project. The ONLYKXY PU Blank Leather Label and HappyHapi 12 Pcs Artificial Succulents are two potential options that are small enough to fit. The TikToker uses an undisclosed filler, but you can improvise. Use a piece of foam, or extra rocks and crystals.

Wrap the tuna can in twine, and fill the center with the aforementioned filler options. Tuck the artificial plant on top, and slap a leather label on the outside. Use hot glue or a super glue, such as the E6000 Plus Multi-purpose Clear Glue, to adhere everything together. The finished piece should have an elegant, versatile look befitting boho- and farmhouse-inspired rooms. Craft several of these plant pots and style them together on coffee tables, entertainment centers, dressers, and anywhere else that needs a touch of personalized decor.