14 Genius Ideas To Reuse And Repurpose Plastic Fruit Containers Around The House

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The most talented DIYers find ways to repurpose the most unlikely objects. The next time you're coming back from weekly grocery trips with plastic fruit containers, don't thoughtlessly toss them in the garbage or recycling. These lidded, ventilated vessels are free home solutions that can be upcycled as decor, indoor gardening tools, storage organizers, and more.

More than half of manufactured plastics are designed to be used only once, yet they last hundreds of years in landfills. Reusing a berry container keeps these plastics out of these dumps for a little bit longer. They also save you money, keeping you from purchasing niche, plastic storage solutions that are just as flimsy as these free grocery containers. Most berry containers also have pre-cut holes that provide ventilation and drainage, making them ideal for many gardening projects. Both small and large containers have plastic lids that snap open and close, which is great for storing various small and loose items. The plastic material is also very malleable, making it easy to cut and embellish into unique, DIY home decor. Below are 14 ideas to repurpose plastic fruit containers. Try out these clever methods alongside the brilliant ways to use other plastic containers to ensure you take full advantage of all of your "one-use" holders.