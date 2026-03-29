14 Genius Ideas To Reuse And Repurpose Plastic Fruit Containers Around The House
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The most talented DIYers find ways to repurpose the most unlikely objects. The next time you're coming back from weekly grocery trips with plastic fruit containers, don't thoughtlessly toss them in the garbage or recycling. These lidded, ventilated vessels are free home solutions that can be upcycled as decor, indoor gardening tools, storage organizers, and more.
More than half of manufactured plastics are designed to be used only once, yet they last hundreds of years in landfills. Reusing a berry container keeps these plastics out of these dumps for a little bit longer. They also save you money, keeping you from purchasing niche, plastic storage solutions that are just as flimsy as these free grocery containers. Most berry containers also have pre-cut holes that provide ventilation and drainage, making them ideal for many gardening projects. Both small and large containers have plastic lids that snap open and close, which is great for storing various small and loose items. The plastic material is also very malleable, making it easy to cut and embellish into unique, DIY home decor. Below are 14 ideas to repurpose plastic fruit containers. Try out these clever methods alongside the brilliant ways to use other plastic containers to ensure you take full advantage of all of your "one-use" holders.
Collect homegrown produce or cuttings
Empty berry containers are just the right size for collecting foraged herbs and houseplant cuttings. The next time you harvest stems and leaves from your garden, drop them into the empty plastic container to keep everything together while working on a recipe. This method also works when collecting plant cuttings for propagation — safely store them in an enclosed receptacle until the next step.
Craft a hanging paper napkin or tissue dispenser
This repurposed container idea requires some DIY craftsmanship. Start by using a box cutter to make a slit in the top of a strawberry box. Now, tuck a pack of tissues or napkins inside and slide the topmost tissue paper out of the opening so the rest will dispense one by one. Leave it on a countertop or hang it on a wall with an adhesive like the Art3d Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Keep in mind that the tissues or napkins will be visible through the clear packaging, so ensure the color or pattern complements your interior.
Repurpose them into baked food gift boxes
Gift your baked cookies, brownies, and other treats in style by wrapping them up in a repurposed fruit container. Line the inside with parchment paper and wrap it with twine to give baked goods even more of a personal touch. Add little sticker tags with names (try the Storrianne Gift Tags) so you don't forget anyone when handing out your boxes of treats. Now you can easily dispense your baked goods to family, friends, and coworkers without a fight over who ate the most cookies.
Transform them into organizers for junk drawers
There's a common misconception that junk drawers must be messy. Wanna beat the stereotype? Just cut off the lids of your plastic fruit containers and use the bottoms as plastic dividers. Sort items by type, size, or purpose, lining up as many vessels as you need to fill up your drawers. Also consider laying a grippy shelf liner along the bottom of each box to keep the plastic dividers from sliding out of place.
Separate and organize cords and cables
Another notoriously messy space is the drawer where households store cords and cables. To keep different types from getting tangled around each other, pack them in separate empty berry containers. Line up the individual packages side by side or stack them on top of each other in drawers, cabinets, and on shelves. And if you want to make it even easier to find the connection you're looking for, label the outside of each container with an Avery Multi-Use Removable Label.
Use them as ingenious ribbon dispensers
This upcycled container storage idea takes advantage of the ventilation holes in strawberry packaging. Start by tucking ribbon spools side by side in the container, lining up each one with one of the ventilation slats. Afterward, slide the end of each ribbon slightly outside of the slat so it can be pulled and snipped as needed. Make sure you snap the top closed when you're done stocking the container. This way, if the box gets knocked over or falls off the table, the ribbons won't go flying all over the room.
Shape them into mini tabletop suncatchers
Embrace this eclectic, homemade decor idea that turns old fruit containers into adorable, miniature suncatchers. Start by outlining a design on the flat part of the container with a fine-tipped black permanent marker, ideally from a set of Sharpie Permanent Ultra Fine Point Markers. Now, color it in with other bright shades. If you want to make a Christmas tree shape, follow the TikToker @craftingwithcrazy's instructions to make it 3D. Set your finished design up beside a brightly lit window for the best effect.
Organize small bathroom essentials
There are plenty of bathroom organizer ideas to keep a countertop tidy, but what about the drawers? Keep tiny bathroom essentials, like cotton balls, Q-tips, cotton swabs, and floss picks, organized by stocking them in individual berry boxes. Blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are often sold in small, square-shaped packages that are perfect for holding tiny, easily lost hygienic products. These containers can sit beside each other in shallow drawers or stack in cabinets, making them easy to pair with other bathroom storage solutions.
Store kitchen sponges
Kitchen sponges are great for washing dishes, but once this tedious chore is finished, the scrubs leave their own dripping-wet mess. To prevent this from happening, keep your sponges elevated and ventilated in an empty berry container so water can drain out. This stops your scrubs from sitting in trapped water and extends their lifespan. It's a great alternative to a niche sponge caddy if you're looking for a budget-friendly and easily replaceable solution. As soon as the plastic container accumulates grime, replace it with a fresh one, and repeat as needed.
Store single-serve spice and ingredient packets
Looking for a place to store sauce mixes, individual condiment packs, and takeout pouches from grocery stores, convenience shops, and restaurants? Keep these items organized and orderly in individual plastic fruit containers. These vessels are shallow, short, and made of transparent material that makes it easy to see what's stored inside, keeping the lightweight, flat pouches from scattering and cluttering kitchen drawers and pantries. The containers also put these items in plain sight so they aren't lost and forgotten in the depths of a kitchen.
Cut out pieces of plastic to make bookmarks
Need some pretty new booksmarks? Use a box cutter to cut flat oval-shaped plastic pieces from old fruit containers. Coat them in a layer of Mod Podge and add flat dried flowers (such as the Cruzix Dried Pressed Flowers) before sealing them in another layer of decoupage adhesive. From here, hot glue a knot of twine at the top as a final touch to make an adorable, decorative bookmark for coffee table books or your current in-progress novel. Don't be afraid to personalize with your own embellishments, such as rhinestones, paint, or stickers.
Craft a plastic stained glass house plant
There are some genius ways to repurpose empty toilet paper rolls that you can use with your fruit container to embrace a zero-waste lifestyle. One nifty example involves combining a toilet paper roll, a fruit container, and shredded crinkle-cut paper into a crafty stained glass houseplant. Start by using permanent markers to color the "leaves" on the plastic container, and then cut them out. Now, stick the leaves in a toilet paper roll filled with crinkle-cut paper to create an artificial snake plant. Try dressing up this design by adding paint, peel-and-stick vinyl, or other embellishments to the outside of the toilet paper roll.
Organize cleaning pods
Dishwasher and laundry pods often come in bulky containers that take up space and make it difficult to see how much product you have left. Luckily, you can make it easier to keep track of your cleaning supplies by storing them in fruit containers that don't have ventilation holes. These plastic holders keep items enclosed and safe from moisture, especially if kept in a storage closet instead of beneath a kitchen sink or above a washing machine. And as mentioned, the transparent material means you can see when you're running low and need to add pods to your shopping list.
Plant a kitchen herb garden
One of the most well-known plastic upcycling methods is reusing fruit containers to DIY a herb garden. Strawberry cases are ideal since they're ventilated and have drainage slots. For the best results, stick to shallow herbs that grow well in container gardens, such as basil, mint, oregano, and thyme. Place the vessel on a windowsill for adequate sunlight, add a DIY catch tray to prevent leakage, and harvest the plants regularly. Just be sure to move them to bigger pots if they accidentally outgrow their space.