What To Do If You Find A Baby Bird In Your Yard (And What Not To Do)

If you're a backyard bird enthusiast, spring is an exciting time. Not only is there an influx in overall bird activity, but this time of year also marks the beginning of nesting season. As such, you might already plan to put a bird feeder in your garden. While the exact timing varies by bird species, you can expect nesting activities any time from early spring through early fall. This means you might see signs of young birds at any point of this timeframe. One thing no one wants to see is a wayward baby bird in their yard. Your first instinct might be to help the poor young bird, but the rules for doing so depend on the age of the bird, whether a visible nest is around, and whether it is in any danger. Following these best practices just might help save your young avian friend without inadvertently causing more harm.

The first thing to do is to determine whether the newfound baby bird is a nestling or a fledgling. A nestling has very few feathers and is unable to fly or even fully open its eyes just yet. A fledgling, on the other hand, has more feathers and may be able to hop around on the ground and flap its wings. Due to the vulnerabilities of a nestling, you might consider returning the helpless bird to its nest. The case is a bit different with a fledgling. In these slightly older birds, consider keeping a watchful eye on them instead of picking them up. Chances are, they are slowly learning to fly and may be able to move on their own.