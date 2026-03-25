These Are The Flowers Joanna Gaines Uses For Her Stunning Spring Arrangements

Fresh flowers are a perfect way to brighten your home and improve your mood, so much so that they're a top choice for expert designers like Joanna Gaines when they need an easy option to give interiors a vibrant boost. They're even at the core of Gaines' spring decor hack, offering simple and low-cost decorations that do wonders for a space. If you're staring into your garden and thinking about which flowers will work best, Gaines' Instagram has some excellent inspiration for you. In a recent post, she shared photos taken by her daughter displaying the fresh poppies (Papaver spp.) and delphinium (Delphinium spp.) flowers she gathered from her garden. The shape, color, and texture of these flowers work gorgeously together, making them a great choice for flower arrangements!

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Gaines has showcased her love for these flowers. Delphinium and poppies previously appeared on her list of favorite things to grow in her garden, which was posted in the Magnolia Market Flower Shoppe in Waco, Texas in 2025 (per House Beautiful), and both have been featured in several flower arrangements on her Instagram account. It's easy to see why. Delphinium and poppies are attractive and versatile, working well on their own or in an arrangement. While some colors are more common, both bloom in a range of shades to fit a number of different moods and aesthetics. The ones in Gaines' garden include light pastel varieties, supplying a sweet, gentle feeling. When brought together, delphinium and poppies can balance each other beautifully. Delphinium have longer stems with more narrow flowers, adding height but leaving plenty of room for other flowers, while poppies feature a more open shape and delicate texture, creating a fuller-looking and dynamic arrangement.