These Are The Flowers Joanna Gaines Uses For Her Stunning Spring Arrangements
Fresh flowers are a perfect way to brighten your home and improve your mood, so much so that they're a top choice for expert designers like Joanna Gaines when they need an easy option to give interiors a vibrant boost. They're even at the core of Gaines' spring decor hack, offering simple and low-cost decorations that do wonders for a space. If you're staring into your garden and thinking about which flowers will work best, Gaines' Instagram has some excellent inspiration for you. In a recent post, she shared photos taken by her daughter displaying the fresh poppies (Papaver spp.) and delphinium (Delphinium spp.) flowers she gathered from her garden. The shape, color, and texture of these flowers work gorgeously together, making them a great choice for flower arrangements!
Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Gaines has showcased her love for these flowers. Delphinium and poppies previously appeared on her list of favorite things to grow in her garden, which was posted in the Magnolia Market Flower Shoppe in Waco, Texas in 2025 (per House Beautiful), and both have been featured in several flower arrangements on her Instagram account. It's easy to see why. Delphinium and poppies are attractive and versatile, working well on their own or in an arrangement. While some colors are more common, both bloom in a range of shades to fit a number of different moods and aesthetics. The ones in Gaines' garden include light pastel varieties, supplying a sweet, gentle feeling. When brought together, delphinium and poppies can balance each other beautifully. Delphinium have longer stems with more narrow flowers, adding height but leaving plenty of room for other flowers, while poppies feature a more open shape and delicate texture, creating a fuller-looking and dynamic arrangement.
Using delphinium and poppies for your arrangements
If you want to create your own arrangement, brushing up on some flower arranging hacks and following Joanna Gaines' lead is a good place to start. Decide what colors or varieties of poppy and delphinium you'd like to include in the arrangement. Poppies tend to bloom in warmer colors, such as red, orange, and yellow, which can contrast nicely with the blue and purple shades common to delphinium. Using contrasting colors will make your arrangement seem more vibrant and energetic, which is perfect for a cheerful spring bouquet. However, if you want a monochromatic arrangement, the Himalayan blue poppy (Meconopsis spp.) has striking bright blue flowers to match your delphinium. You can also choose a white variety of either poppy or delphinium to highlight the colors of the other or pair pink delphinium with more pastel poppies for an arrangement that's both warm and soft.
Gaines uses fresh flowers from her own garden, which is a great way to fuel your arrangements. Both poppies and delphinium can be easy to grow, although delphiniums will likely be trickier for beginners. Both grow in hardiness zones 3 through 7 and prefer full sun and well-draining soil. If you don't have room to grow them, you could instead buy cut flowers for your arrangement. However, should you order them online, you might want to get a few extra delphinium flowers. They're not very sturdy and don't always hold up well in transit, so you may find a few crushed stems or missing petals when they arrive. If you're worried about your flowers arriving in rough shape or fading too soon, you can always switch to faux ones. In fact, Joanna Gaines has you covered there, too, with her spring bouquet of artificial flowers.