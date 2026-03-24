The 5-Second Paper Towel Trick That'll Change How You Store Extension Cords

When extension cords are shoved into drawers or bins, they get jumbled up and stuck together. Every time you need to quickly grab a cord, it ends up being a hassle to pull it out and tell which cords are which. Surprisingly, a few empty paper towel tubes might be the best way to store and organize extension cords without the tangled mess. By using one of the thin cardboard tubes to hold each cord, you'll keep them neatly folded, separate, and organized. This hack is super simple, eco-friendly, and free, and it'll fix your frustrating knot of cords in just a moment. Since these paper towel tubes are made from cardboard, you can write on the outside to label your cords.

If you don't have enough paper towel tubes, toilet paper tubes are a great substitute, depending on the size of the extension cord you need to store. With very long or thick cords, you may need the longer paper towel tubes. Not only does this make storing extension cords a breeze, this nifty hack can also sort any type of spare cords. Whether you have jumbled chargers to different devices in your drawer or a mess of various cords behind your desk, a couple of paper towel tubes will instantly add organization to your space.