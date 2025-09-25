The Clever Hack That Makes Storing And Using Long Extension Cords A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When is a 100-foot extension cord only 23 feet long? There are a lot of possible answers. For example, when you leave it in the yard to charge your kid's Power Wheels, then run over it with the mower. But the usual answer is when it's all tangled into a massive ball of tripping hazard and future inefficiency, like most extension cords. There are also a lot of solutions for storing and organizing extension cords, but the solution is the humble five-gallon paint bucket — a cheap, widely available, stackable storage solution with one particular advantage.

For this hack, you will coil your cord in the bucket after creating a hole in the bottom to feed the plug through, making it an act of intentional sabotage when someone borrows your cord but doesn't store it properly afterward (or possibly self-sabotage, if you're usually the guilty party). This bucket of genius can also be used to store an air compressor hose, Christmas lights, rope, etc.

One warning is called for with a storage solution like this. Drawing a lot of current through a coiled cord can cause it to heat up, which is one of the big problems with using long extension cords, because it reduces the cord's amperage capacity. Even if you don't need the full length, pull out a reasonable amount of the cable to prevent this from happening.