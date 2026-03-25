Joanna Gaines Shows Us The Perfect Way To Add A Splash Of Color To A White Kitchen
As trends move away from carefully pristine kitchens and towards more fun and colorful designs, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. There are many great ways to upgrade your white kitchen, from total remodels to more subtle options. If you want to dip your toe into the world of color without completely abandoning your white kitchen, Joanna Gaines has a suggestion you might like. In one episode of "Fixer Upper," Gaines added color to a white kitchen by painting the sides of the kitchen island and the vent hood over the stove (via YouTube).
Gaines highlights these areas as being great for adding color due to the limited wall space in a kitchen. Depending on how the room is arranged, you may not have even one full wall to paint. You have to add color where you can, and sometimes that means getting a bit creative. The vent hood over your stove may not be something you pay a lot of attention to, but adding some color to it draws the eyes up and can change the tone of the room. Painting the base and sides of the island the same color balances the room out, making it seem even rather than top or bottom heavy.
If you're wondering why following Gaines's lead is a good idea, it's simple. Adding a bit of color can instantly change the entire feeling of the room. A white room is a blank slate, without much feeling. The lack of color can even feel clinical, like the waiting room of a doctor's office. Light colors tend to make a room feel larger, but without any color to ground it, you may start to feel overwhelmed or lost in the space. Adding a touch of color can give your kitchen some much-needed personality and act as an anchor point to create a cozier, more intimate room.
Incorporating color it into your white kitchen
Perhaps the easiest way to follow her advice is to do exactly what she did. Pick up your paint, make sure you know how to paint a range hood, and get started! When it comes to choosing your colors, it's a good idea to start with what feeling you want your kitchen to have. Gaines went with a dark teal, which contrasts against the white really nicely and adds a calming vibe. She also incorporated natural wood, which can also have a soothing effect. If you'd rather have a more cheerful look, pick a warmer color like yellow, orange, or red. Lighter shades will feel airy and calm, vibrant colors add excitement, and darker colors feel more grounded. Check out these 2026 kitchen cabinet paint color trends as a starting point for your inspiration.
If you aren't able to paint exactly what Gaines did, think about the placement of those pieces instead. One is high and fairly central, and the other is lower and wider. If you don't have an island, consider painting your bottom cabinets instead or adding colorful flooring. Instead of a range hood, you could swap out your lighting fixture for one with a colorful shade or add colored elements to your backsplash.
Of course, that still might not fix all your problems. What if you're a renter and can't make any permanent changes? Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a good choice, since it can be removed when it's time to move out. Alternatively, add colorful decor that can be rearranged at any time. Even something as simple as a vase on top of your fridge can help break up some of the white space. If you have the floor space, consider adding a bar stool or other type of seating, as they're both functional and colorful.