Joanna Gaines Shows Us The Perfect Way To Add A Splash Of Color To A White Kitchen

As trends move away from carefully pristine kitchens and towards more fun and colorful designs, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. There are many great ways to upgrade your white kitchen, from total remodels to more subtle options. If you want to dip your toe into the world of color without completely abandoning your white kitchen, Joanna Gaines has a suggestion you might like. In one episode of "Fixer Upper," Gaines added color to a white kitchen by painting the sides of the kitchen island and the vent hood over the stove (via YouTube).

Gaines highlights these areas as being great for adding color due to the limited wall space in a kitchen. Depending on how the room is arranged, you may not have even one full wall to paint. You have to add color where you can, and sometimes that means getting a bit creative. The vent hood over your stove may not be something you pay a lot of attention to, but adding some color to it draws the eyes up and can change the tone of the room. Painting the base and sides of the island the same color balances the room out, making it seem even rather than top or bottom heavy.

If you're wondering why following Gaines's lead is a good idea, it's simple. Adding a bit of color can instantly change the entire feeling of the room. A white room is a blank slate, without much feeling. The lack of color can even feel clinical, like the waiting room of a doctor's office. Light colors tend to make a room feel larger, but without any color to ground it, you may start to feel overwhelmed or lost in the space. Adding a touch of color can give your kitchen some much-needed personality and act as an anchor point to create a cozier, more intimate room.