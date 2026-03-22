The Gorgeous Ceiling Design That Adds A Perfect Finishing Touch

When done right, a decorated ceiling can add elegance to any room. One of the best ways to achieve this is to use a paint color that can heighten your decor and serve as a unique accent wall. But if you'd like to take things a step further and really create a visually striking ceiling, fretwork panels are a gorgeous design option that adds a perfect finishing touch to your space.

Fretwork refers to a design technique that cuts intricate patterns into materials like wood, metal, stone, or PVC. Though it has a long history of use stretching back to ancient China, todays fretwork panels are individual pieces that come in a range of geometric, floral, or naturalistic patterns. They are typically hung on walls to provide a dynamic room accent, but they can also be attached to the ceiling to create a similar effect.

Fretwork ceiling panels provide an almost coffered look, which is the name of a ceiling style that uses recessed squares for added texture and depth. Fretwork panels achieve similar results without all of the hassle and materials needed for getting the recessed look right. While it is an involved process from start to finish, tacking fretwork panels to your ceiling is a great way to add a lot of intrigue into the design of your ceiling.