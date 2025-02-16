Cover Popcorn-Textured Ceilings Without Any Mess Using A Simple DIY

Popcorn ceilings are nearly everywhere, but their widespread presence in homes and apartments isn't due to their ... well, "charm." In reality, they owe their decades of popularity to being an inexpensive and easy method for builders, making them the go-to choice if you want to save cash and time.

Unfortunately, homeowners today are often left stuck with these outdated, bumpy ceilings, and they tend not to be thrilled by them. Many assume the only way to remove a popcorn ceiling is through messy (and exhausting!) removal, which can easily cost you thousands of dollars. But don't resign yourself to spending hours scraping away that outdated texture, because there is a simpler and less time-consuming alternative: decorative tiles.

These lightweight tiles, made of polystyrene, are the perfect way to cover a popcorn ceiling. They attach to the ceiling with glue, offering a beautiful upgrade without the headache of a full renovation. Best of all, these tiles won't break the bank — typically costing just a few hundred dollars for a whole pack. Decorative tiles can transform your popcorn nightmare into something that feels straight out of Versailles, with their elegant, baroque-inspired designs. And installing them is a great beginner-friendly hack that can give your space a luxurious high-end upgrade in just one day.