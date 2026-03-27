Cramped Cabinets? This Coffee Mug Storage DIY Is A Game-Changer

Unless you're one of those preternaturally organized people (you know who you are), your coffee mug collection is probably spread throughout your cabinets. We acquire them from friends, family members, meetings we were in a big hurry to leave, friends and family members we were in a big hurry to leave, and at least one a year from a vacation rental. (The Airbnb owner doesn't want it back, by the way; she accidentally took it from a meeting 16 years ago.) We also tend to have a few treasures — irregular cups and oddities like, say, an enormously thick, beer-stein-style mug with a rather grim hunting scene merrily reproduced on its side. What all of this treasure needs is a shelf of its own, a way to simultaneously show it off while getting it out of the way of your rapidly burgeoning teacup collection.

TikToker @grillodesigns has you covered. With a spare bit of plywood from her garage, she whipped up a nine-mug shelf that sits on her kitchen counter and looks fantastic. It consists of a back, two sides, a top and bottom, and two shelves in the center. There are also a handful of little divider pieces that keep the mugs separated while still allowing them to spill over into adjacent spaces when necessary.

As great as this version is, you have some choices and potential refinements you can make for a personal touch. For example, use the nine-mug arrangement for a tic-tac-toe board (not unlike a toilet paper storage hack we love) if you're really trying to get rid of some cups through droppage. But there are other, more practical options as well.