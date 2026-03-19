No More Gross Sliding Glass Door Tracks: Do This To Prevent Dirt And Grime Buildup
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Having a sliding glass door is a great way to let more natural light into your home. But this style of door can also come in handy when you want to access a patio or deck quickly and with ease. Some of these benefits may go to the wayside when you see what's lurking underneath them, though. In this case, we are talking about the inevitable dirt and grime that can build up on the door tracks. Not only does this buildup look unappealing, but severe cases may even interfere with your ability to operate the door. If you're tired of having to spend a lot of time and effort to deep-clean your sliding glass door tracks, some preventive measures in the form of vacuuming and hand-washing can go a long way.
Investing in small chunks of time to remove debris and grime on a regular basis ensures your sliding glass door tracks stay clean while decreasing the chances of you having to fight against a door that can barely budge open anymore. One of the easiest ways to keep sliding glass door tracks clean is to vacuum them regularly. As a rule of thumb, vacuum the tracks every time you clean your floors. You should also avoid oil lubricants, which can ultimately attract more grime.
How to vacuum sliding glass door tracks
While sliding glass door tracks can seem like some of the trickiest spots in your home to vacuum, you can get the job done successfully with the right tools. Take one of the brush attachments and gently slide it over the tracks until you've gotten rid of all loose dirt, dust, leaf debris, grass, and any dead bugs (gross, but it happens!). Then, use one of the smaller attachments to help reach every nook and cranny. Ideally, you should repeat the process whenever you vacuum the flooring in your home, which is at least once a week.
Sometimes, you might notice more debris during peak outdoor season when there's more foot traffic going in and out of the room. To that end, feel free to vacuum the sliding glass door tracks at any point you see debris. The purpose here is to prevent debris accumulation that can eventually lead to long-term buildup and functionality issues.
When to clean sliding glass door tracks by hand
If vacuuming doesn't appear to be enough to lift debris up from the sliding glass door tracks, you'll want to tackle the rest of the problem right away. It's easy to put off finishing the remaining dirt left on the tracks for another day. Unfortunately, this is how some of the buildup unfolds into a deeper mess that is even more challenging to clean. So if you still see dirt and other debris left behind despite vacuuming, it's time to employ some more hands-on measures with the help of a soapy wet cloth. Scrub until all dirt is lifted, and dry thoroughly with a separate cloth. These same steps should also be followed any time you see signs of grease or grime, but you might also need a small brush for some scrubbing action, too.
Aside from physically cleaning your sliding glass door track to keep things functional and looking their best, it's also important to keep the door lubricated to prevent the components from sticking over time. Apply small amounts of a lubricant such as DuPont Silicone Surface Safe Lubricant. To maintain the track's lifespan, opt for lubricants made with silicone only – not oil, as these can attract more dirt. Use such products on clean tracks only, and repeat every couple of months or whenever you notice the sliding glass door doesn't open or close as smoothly as it normally does.