The Best Way To Lubricate A Noisy Garage Door (And How Often You Need To)

They go up, they go down ... and for the most part we just ignore them. Until they get noisy.

Yes, we're talking about garage doors. While the excessive volume of your garage door could just be the result of a noisy overhead garage door opener, if the door itself is the problem, it's probably being caused by poor lubrication. After all, think of how large and heavy a garage door is: It's no wonder it rattles and groans if its lubrication has worn out (though a sticky door is just one of many common garage door problems). The good news is that applying lubricants is not hard or complicated to do, and well within the wheelhouse of the average homeowner.

Before you get busy applying the slippery stuff, take a few minutes to prepare the door for lubrication. First up, a bit of cleaning. It's a good idea to wear gloves as you do this, it will not only keep your hands cleaner but will prevent cuts and scratches as well. You will also need a step ladder for this task unless you play professional basketball. Use a cloth to wipe down the springs and tracks and rollers. The tracks especially will collect a lot of crud and corruption, and might even necessitate a vacuum. Wipe down the hinges, as well — and while you are at it, check to see that their screws are tight and secure.