Swap Your Noisy Overhead Garage Door Opener For A Quieter Alternative

Garage doors might be the last thing you want to deal with repairing, replacing, or even looking at. They're dirty, loud, and seem like the sort of thing only a specialist should touch. However, what if we told you there was a better way for them to open — one which will fix that noise problem?

After all, when you look deeper, there are a lot of reasons to get over one's discomfort with garage door maintenance and invest in an upgrade. For one, if you're looking to sell someday, an enhanced garage door provides an awesome ROI of 94.5%. Such an inspiring garage makeover will transform your home's curb appeal and can increase your energy efficiency and security. And if fixing the loudness of your garage door is a concern, well, it's probably not even the door itself you should blame. In fact, before you go replacing your garage door, you should think about a comparably simpler replacement: The opener.

The type of garage door opener you have can affect things like your usable garage space, maintenance needs, and noise. Traditional garage openers consist of a motor and tracks mounted on the garage's ceiling. They're the most common type of opener and work well for heavier garage doors, as they are known for their durability and capability, but they have a handful of downfalls — like maintenance, leakage, and (wait for it) noise. A wall-mounted opener, like the Thunderbolt Jackshaft Smart Garage Opener, can provide more storage space, is easy to maintain, and is much quieter.