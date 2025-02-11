Swap Your Noisy Overhead Garage Door Opener For A Quieter Alternative
Garage doors might be the last thing you want to deal with repairing, replacing, or even looking at. They're dirty, loud, and seem like the sort of thing only a specialist should touch. However, what if we told you there was a better way for them to open — one which will fix that noise problem?
After all, when you look deeper, there are a lot of reasons to get over one's discomfort with garage door maintenance and invest in an upgrade. For one, if you're looking to sell someday, an enhanced garage door provides an awesome ROI of 94.5%. Such an inspiring garage makeover will transform your home's curb appeal and can increase your energy efficiency and security. And if fixing the loudness of your garage door is a concern, well, it's probably not even the door itself you should blame. In fact, before you go replacing your garage door, you should think about a comparably simpler replacement: The opener.
The type of garage door opener you have can affect things like your usable garage space, maintenance needs, and noise. Traditional garage openers consist of a motor and tracks mounted on the garage's ceiling. They're the most common type of opener and work well for heavier garage doors, as they are known for their durability and capability, but they have a handful of downfalls — like maintenance, leakage, and (wait for it) noise. A wall-mounted opener, like the Thunderbolt Jackshaft Smart Garage Opener, can provide more storage space, is easy to maintain, and is much quieter.
Wall-mounted garage openers are quieter and safer than standard ones
Arguably one of the worst experiences in life is being abruptly woken from a deep and peaceful sleep, and if you have a traditional ceiling mounted garage opener and a family member who leaves earlier than you, then you may be dealing with this most days of the week.
Fortunately, a wall-mounted opener — also known as a side mount — is all you need to solve this dilemma. There will be no more noisy gears and chains each time the garage opens. That's because wall-mounted openers work by connecting directly to the torsion shaft. When it's turned on, it will turn the shaft, causing the door to open with much less noise. This lower volume is also because wall-mounted openers have significantly fewer mechanical parts involved, reducing all the cacophonous grinding noises we tend to associate with garage door openings.
Not only will you be better able to enjoy some peace and quiet with this type of opener, but it also avoids some other major pitfalls of a ceiling opener. Ceiling openers take more maintenance than wall-mounted ones, for one, as their chains often need to be oiled and cleaned. Plus, that oil can drip onto your car or garage floor leaving unsightly stains and messes. And if you do opt for a side mount, you can also enjoy the benefits of more garage storage. What's not to love?