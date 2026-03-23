Stop Struggling With Crowded Cabinets: Try This Simple DIY Coffee Mug Storage Hack

For coffee cup collectors and people with small kitchens, cabinets may quickly become overrun with mugs. If you're struggling to fit your coffee cups inside your cupboards without having to stack your dishes in dangerous piles, you may be able to add some additional storage outside the cabinet. Installing a few shelves onto the side of your kitchen cabinetry is a genius hack to maximize cabinet space when storing coffee mugs. Rather than stuffing all your mugs onto the interior shelving, giving yourself more space for mugs on the outside will prevent your cupboard from becoming cluttered and overcrowded. This DIY can also double as decor. By setting your cutest mugs on the visible shelves, you'll create a piece of functional decoration in your kitchen.

Though you'll love this coffee mug storage idea if your cabinet shelves are jam packed, you should be careful when executing this project. Since the shelves will be screwed into the side of your cabinet rather than studs in the wall, you need to ensure that your coffee cups aren't too heavy for your shelves. Measure to check that you have enough space on the exterior of your cupboard to hang several shelves. Another option is to install corner shelves that are connected to the wall as well for some added stability. Depending on how many coffee cups you have and the size of your cupboard, you could hang between two and five shelves.