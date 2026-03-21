Our Real Estate Expert Thinks This Is A Poor Bathroom Flooring Choice (& It's Not Carpet)

Are you reading this from your toilet? You're not alone. Between quick morning showers, elaborate skincare routines, and scrolling sessions on the throne, a study from Bio Bidet (via KTNV Las Vegas) found that 44% of Americans spend an hour or more in the bathroom daily. For some homeowners, a lot of that time is spent daydreaming about the perfect bathroom renovation. There's some debate over how much return on investment you're likely to get with a major bathroom remodeling project, but according to Blake Zises, real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Warburg, installing the wrong flooring is one of the worst bathroom design mistakes you can make. It goes without saying that carpet is a disastrous choice, but Zises says hardwood floors are also a costly bathroom nightmare.

"Wood is porous and readily absorbs moisture. Exposure to water or humidity can cause hardwood floors to buckle and warp over time, making them a poor choice of flooring for a bathroom," Zises told Hunker during an exclusive interview. The real estate agent went on to explain that installing hardwood floors in a bathroom can cost you in more ways than one. "They can become a financial burden, either through the maintenance required or the cost of replacing them with a more durable material," she said. Although they may not directly impact your home's value, Zises added that buyers are likely to realize hardwood bathroom floors often need to be replaced when they're looking at your home. "They will likely deduct that upgrade cost from the value that they are placing on the home," she cautioned.