The Chic Decor DIY That Instantly Makes Your Bedroom Look So Dreamy

Hold your branch or rod against any wall in your bedroom where you'd like the piece to go — perhaps above your bed, over a dresser, or by a window for maximum tinkling. Then, use a ruler to determine approximately how long you want the shell-covered wires to be when hanging from the dowel. Keep in mind that you can make all the wires the same length or vary them for a more layered look. Either way, cut the wires to your desired lengths and tie them to the rod.

From there, all you have to do is thread your shells onto each piece of wire. Capiz shells typically feature a pair of holes, so this step shouldn't be too difficult, albeit a bit time-consuming. When you reach the end of a wire, simply tie a knot to hold them in place. If you want to make it even more enchanting, try incorporating glass beads as well. Thread them onto the wires in between the shells, or add one to the bottom of each wire. Another idea is to use multiple colors of shells and create a pattern.

Once you're happy with the look, hang the piece on the wall. Install hooks, like these Josmimic Metal Wall Hooks, or use no-drill Command Curtain Rod Hooks. Just make sure that whatever you get will fit your chosen rod. Want your capiz shell wall decor to stand out even more? Hang it against an eye-catching accent wall, like, say, a two-toned or earthy plaster wall.