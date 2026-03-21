The Chic Decor DIY That Instantly Makes Your Bedroom Look So Dreamy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A bedroom isn't just a place to lay your head at night. It's also where you relax, rejuvenate, and let your inner self shine. So naturally, you should have fabulous decor to complement the vibe. A simple way to create your own is with capiz shells. These translucent shells, prized for their ethereal beauty, come from windowpane oysters. Using just a few supplies, you can turn them into a dangly wall decor that adds a dreamy touch to your space, whether you desire a coastal-style bedroom or not. The best part? It creates a soothing, tinkling sound when brushed by a breeze.
If you used to love making bracelets when you were little, this DIY might bring back those memories. It involves stringing dozens of capiz shells onto pieces of wire. You can purchase the shells online, such as this 120-piece set of KFZDCG Sea Shells in natural white. They're also available in a variety of other colors, like these lake green uxcell Capiz Shells. Other than that, you'll need a clear fishing wire (this Acejoz Fishing Line is a top pick) and a sturdy rod to bring this beautiful wall decor piece together. It could be a large wooden dowel, a curtain rod, or even a branch from your own yard.
Elevate your bedroom with capiz shells
Hold your branch or rod against any wall in your bedroom where you'd like the piece to go — perhaps above your bed, over a dresser, or by a window for maximum tinkling. Then, use a ruler to determine approximately how long you want the shell-covered wires to be when hanging from the dowel. Keep in mind that you can make all the wires the same length or vary them for a more layered look. Either way, cut the wires to your desired lengths and tie them to the rod.
From there, all you have to do is thread your shells onto each piece of wire. Capiz shells typically feature a pair of holes, so this step shouldn't be too difficult, albeit a bit time-consuming. When you reach the end of a wire, simply tie a knot to hold them in place. If you want to make it even more enchanting, try incorporating glass beads as well. Thread them onto the wires in between the shells, or add one to the bottom of each wire. Another idea is to use multiple colors of shells and create a pattern.
@madison.reading
obsessed. diy capiz shell wall decor 😻 #diy #roomdecor #capiz
Once you're happy with the look, hang the piece on the wall. Install hooks, like these Josmimic Metal Wall Hooks, or use no-drill Command Curtain Rod Hooks. Just make sure that whatever you get will fit your chosen rod. Want your capiz shell wall decor to stand out even more? Hang it against an eye-catching accent wall, like, say, a two-toned or earthy plaster wall.