Woman's Smart IKEA Solution Transforms Narrow Gaps Into A Storage Jackpot
Maximizing every square foot really matters in places like the kitchen, as efficient storage solutions affect both the function and vibe, especially when space is at a premium. When it comes to packing storage into every inch, perhaps you're lucky enough to have custom cabinets to do just that. Wonderful! But for those on a budget or in a rental where custom cabinets simply aren't an option, figuring out ways to optimize even the smallest empty, unused areas is essential for keeping your home's hard-working spaces functioning like a well-oiled machine. Perhaps one of the peskiest openings in a kitchen is that tall, narrow gap next to the fridge, where the appliance doesn't quite fill the cavity nor leave room to do much else. Aside from shelling out some serious cash for a larger appliance or a custom slim cabinet, many don't know how to transform the wasted gap beside the fridge into useful storage on a budget.
Thankfully, Robertson Flat Reno (@robertson_renovations) shared on Instagram how she created crucial vertical storage simply by installing the IKEA LACK wall shelf in that narrow, upright spot. She gained seven shelves of storage space (plus the area underneath) for cookbooks, decor, plants, wine bottles, and even an adorable lamp for a cozy glow. Since the IKEA LACK shelf is only 11 inches deep, the creator was able to install it on the side wall adjacent to the fridge (just above the baseboard) for an elevated, unique look requiring a minimal side-to-side clearance to pull off.
Use an IKEA LACK shelf for essential storage in tight spaces
What makes the IKEA LACK wall shelf a smart kitchen storage solution is its versatility and small footprint. When properly wall-mounted, either to the studs or with heavy-duty wall anchors appropriate for the weight, the minimalist floating shelf takes up less than a square foot of horizontal space and can pack in up to 6 pounds of stuff on each of its seven shelves. At over 6 feet high, it capitalizes on tall, narrow nooks with vertical impact that draws the eye up, helping small rooms feel larger.
However, this style of vertical stacked storage is ideal for not only the dead space beside the fridge but really for any similarly unused upright gap in the home. Maybe you can put one next to a stacked washer and dryer in a laundry room, perfect for stashing detergent, dryer sheets, and other wash day supplies. It would also work for adding essential storage in a narrow area in a bathroom, office, or closet or even as a floating nightstand alternative in a small bedroom.
The other interesting thing about the IKEA LACK shelf is that it can be hung horizontally, giving you upright cubbies to stash your things. This means you could install it as a bridge between walls or shelving units or position it over a media console, entryway (even a double door with its generous size), or window to create storage in those spare and seemingly unusable spots near the ceiling. No matter which way you mount the IKEA LACK, use this narrow shelving unit to create clever wall-mounted storage in a small space where there wasn't any before, forcing every square foot to work for you.