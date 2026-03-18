Woman's Smart IKEA Solution Transforms Narrow Gaps Into A Storage Jackpot

Maximizing every square foot really matters in places like the kitchen, as efficient storage solutions affect both the function and vibe, especially when space is at a premium. When it comes to packing storage into every inch, perhaps you're lucky enough to have custom cabinets to do just that. Wonderful! But for those on a budget or in a rental where custom cabinets simply aren't an option, figuring out ways to optimize even the smallest empty, unused areas is essential for keeping your home's hard-working spaces functioning like a well-oiled machine. Perhaps one of the peskiest openings in a kitchen is that tall, narrow gap next to the fridge, where the appliance doesn't quite fill the cavity nor leave room to do much else. Aside from shelling out some serious cash for a larger appliance or a custom slim cabinet, many don't know how to transform the wasted gap beside the fridge into useful storage on a budget.

Thankfully, Robertson Flat Reno (@robertson_renovations) shared on Instagram how she created crucial vertical storage simply by installing the IKEA LACK wall shelf in that narrow, upright spot. She gained seven shelves of storage space (plus the area underneath) for cookbooks, decor, plants, wine bottles, and even an adorable lamp for a cozy glow. Since the IKEA LACK shelf is only 11 inches deep, the creator was able to install it on the side wall adjacent to the fridge (just above the baseboard) for an elevated, unique look requiring a minimal side-to-side clearance to pull off.