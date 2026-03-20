How To Turn An Old Chair Into A Dreamy Cottage Garden Birdbath

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For a multitude of reasons, birds are excellent for your garden. They're great pollinators, they control weeds, and they can be a great environmentally-friendly way of controlling pests. As such, creating a bird-friendly garden at home can give your yard a huge boost while providing some excellent entertainment. Part of making your garden a suitable place for birds is giving them a suitable and comfortable place to bathe. If birds can't bathe, they can't keep their feathers as clean as they need to be to fly properly. To give that space to your garden's visitors, you can actually repurpose an old chair into a stunning birdbath to match your cottage vibe.

For this fun project, you'll need an old chair you don't mind being outside, a pitcher and bowl set that matches the aesthetic you are looking for in your garden, E6000 craft adhesive, and some patience for an afternoon project. Basically, all you need to do is affix the pitcher and bowl to your chair. If you want to personalize the birdbath even more for your garden, you also sand off any paint and add a fresh coat that will pop. If you don't have a pitcher and bowl set, you can also transform thrift store vases into a gorgeous birdbath in much the same manner.