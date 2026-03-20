How To Turn An Old Chair Into A Dreamy Cottage Garden Birdbath
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For a multitude of reasons, birds are excellent for your garden. They're great pollinators, they control weeds, and they can be a great environmentally-friendly way of controlling pests. As such, creating a bird-friendly garden at home can give your yard a huge boost while providing some excellent entertainment. Part of making your garden a suitable place for birds is giving them a suitable and comfortable place to bathe. If birds can't bathe, they can't keep their feathers as clean as they need to be to fly properly. To give that space to your garden's visitors, you can actually repurpose an old chair into a stunning birdbath to match your cottage vibe.
For this fun project, you'll need an old chair you don't mind being outside, a pitcher and bowl set that matches the aesthetic you are looking for in your garden, E6000 craft adhesive, and some patience for an afternoon project. Basically, all you need to do is affix the pitcher and bowl to your chair. If you want to personalize the birdbath even more for your garden, you also sand off any paint and add a fresh coat that will pop. If you don't have a pitcher and bowl set, you can also transform thrift store vases into a gorgeous birdbath in much the same manner.
Putting together your birdbath
To assemble your birdbath like @april_calder on TikTok, you'll want to start by arranging the pieces of the pitcher and bowl set on the chair in a manner you think will look and function best. Then, use the craft adhesive to secure the bowl to the chair, making sure to fill in any gaps once you press it down. Let the adhesive set before attempting to put on the pitcher so it's stuck at an angle for the birds to climb into it. You may have to get creative with the gluing for it to set securely.
@april_calder
Replying to @Carlyne Fleming I made a bird bath!!!! Thank you so much for the idea!!!! I love it! #bird #birdbath #upcycling #upcycle #reuse #gardenproject #garden #zinnia #pitcherandbasin
Once the birdbath is complete, you will need to figure out where to place it. You should find a nice, cool, partially shaded space, which will keep the water at a more consistent temperature for the birds. Additionally, it should be in an open area, away from the feeders, trees, and shrubs. This will ensure the birds feel safe to enter the water, as they can more effectively observe their surroundings for predators. Once in the right spot, place some rocks in the bottom of the water for them to stand on and let your garden's visitors enjoy their new bath.