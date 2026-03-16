The Stunning Way To Give Basic Closet Doors A Glow-Up Without Removing Them

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Every element counts in interior design, and you better believe the style of a closet door has a big impact on a room's overall look. Outdated and boring doors interrupt well-designed spaces and take away from the overall ambiance. Fortunately, you don't have to ditch the closet doors entirely if the style is lackluster. Instead, there are plenty of ways to upgrade ugly closet doors with affordable DIYs, and there's one stunning DIY that doesn't involve removing them: gluing yardsticks to the doors to create paneling in a geometric design.

TikToker @_ceceilia_ shared an idea that completely transforms closets without breaking the bank. This project is doable in one day and requires minimal tools and supplies. All you need are adhesive, a single quart of paint, a 12-count case of Fulmoon Wood Yard Sticks, and additional painting tools. If you want to copy the look of the original DIY, you'll need Glidden Premium English Ivy Interior Latex Paint. However, think twice before picking the same paint color, as it may not work in your space. The end result of this project should refresh your interior door with a geometric board-and-batten-inspired design in a complementary color.

For reference, a brand-new barn-style door with intricate paneling costs hundreds of dollars just for the door itself. This doesn't include additional assembly and labor fees. In contrast, the paint and yardsticks for this project are around $61. Even if you have to spend a little more on glue and paintbrushes, the budget shouldn't exceed $100.