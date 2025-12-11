Upgrade Ugly Closet Doors Without Replacing Them With A Sleek & Affordable DIY

To begin this lovely closet door upgrade, you'll need to measure the dimensions of the door to determine how many strips of molding the project will require. The door height will tell you the minimum length of molding to buy, as you don't want seams to appear. Measure the door in a couple of spots to be sure it was cut square when installed. Alternatively, if your door has recessed panels, you could opt to install the molding within the panels for simplicity and cost effectiveness.

Divide the width of each door panel by the width of the molding material to get a count of how many strips you'll need. Assuming you have a full-height door, you'll likely only get one strip per piece that you buy, but this may not be the case for shorter closet doors, or if you're installing in recessed panels. Once you've calculated materials and purchased some half-round moldings, cut each strip to the necessary length with a hand or electrical saw.

Following the instructions on the packaging for best results, use a construction adhesive to apply the strips to the surface of the door, beginning at one end and working your way to the other. Though @cb_loves_interiors_20 used Gorilla Glue, an adhesive specifically designed for construction projects like applied moldings will likely hold up better in the long run. Alternatively, you could use a brad or pin nailer to apply the strips to a wooden door. Rip down the width of the final molding piece as needed to fit the measurements of the door, then repeat the application process on any additional door panels.