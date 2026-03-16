Tired Of Weeds In Your Driveway? Try This Concrete Alternative
Weeds in your driveway can be a truly frustrating situation. The fact that they're poking their unwanted little green heads through your driveway is bad enough, but the cracks and fractures they are making use of will only get worse by their actions. There are some foolproof ways to get rid of those weeds, but aren't you tired of constantly fighting against them? Perhaps a resin-bound driveway upgrade is something you need to consider. This alternative material (as opposed to concrete) creates a driveway that's beautiful, durable, and — most importantly — weed-free.
As the name implies, resin-bound driveways use resin combined with an aggregate to form a durable surface. You can make use of various types of aggregate, providing you with different colors and visual textures. The resin components (which can have color added) are mixed together before being combined with the aggregate, similarly to exposed concrete aggregate. The mixture is then troweled onto the prepared substrate and smoothed into a uniform surface. The subsurface needs to be strong, smooth and porous — such as specially-installed concrete or asphalt. It is the combined work of the substrate and resin-bound aggregate which keeps weeds at bay.
The benefits of resin-bound aggregate
With a properly prepared substrate, a well-installed resin/aggregate surface will be smooth and porous, allowing water to drain through. The construction completely prevents weeds from growing through, and upkeep is as simple as keeping it clean with a pressure washer (be sure to use the pressure washer properly) and a bit of soap. If you had color added to the resin, though, it will likely fade over the years. UV rays can never be completely defeated.
Resin-bound driveways are not a DIY project. Using professionals with proven expertise is the best way to get high quality results. Resin is basically a plastic, and because of this, it's very smooth and slippery — especially when it gets wet. Discuss adding non-slip components (like crushed glass) with your installers, particularly if your driveway has a hill along its length. Because resin-bound driveways require a well-constructed substrate in addition to the resin and aggregate, they are expensive. Even so, it's hard to match their ability to prevent weeds from penetrating thanks to its porous characteristics and long-term durability. Along with curb appeal, all of that adds up to making resin-bound driveways ever more popular,