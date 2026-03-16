Tired Of Weeds In Your Driveway? Try This Concrete Alternative

Weeds in your driveway can be a truly frustrating situation. The fact that they're poking their unwanted little green heads through your driveway is bad enough, but the cracks and fractures they are making use of will only get worse by their actions. There are some foolproof ways to get rid of those weeds, but aren't you tired of constantly fighting against them? Perhaps a resin-bound driveway upgrade is something you need to consider. This alternative material (as opposed to concrete) creates a driveway that's beautiful, durable, and — most importantly — weed-free.

As the name implies, resin-bound driveways use resin combined with an aggregate to form a durable surface. You can make use of various types of aggregate, providing you with different colors and visual textures. The resin components (which can have color added) are mixed together before being combined with the aggregate, similarly to exposed concrete aggregate. The mixture is then troweled onto the prepared substrate and smoothed into a uniform surface. The subsurface needs to be strong, smooth and porous — such as specially-installed concrete or asphalt. It is the combined work of the substrate and resin-bound aggregate which keeps weeds at bay.