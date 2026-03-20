Erin Napier's Favorite Neutral Paint Color Is The Perfect Way To Refresh Any Room

One reason Napier likes Brown Buzz is that it feels lived-in. She referred to the shade as "non-descript and aged" on her website, adding, "[It] reminded me of the wall colors I'd seen in old French country homes." Napier approaches color design with a goal of making a space feel comfortable. She refers to her color aesthetic as "dinge." And yes, it sort of means what you think it does. Napier recommends looking for shades that have a bit of yellow in them, like Brown Buzz, to make the space feel like it's been around a while.

You can take full advantage of Brown Buzz by complementing the paint with darker woods or even as a contrast to a brighter white, as Napier did in Season 1, Episode 8 of "Home Town". Napier paired it with white wainscoting and original wood features in the dining room, creating a warm background that showed off the wood features instead of detracting from them. Try using Brown Buzz to paint tables, desks, or even your kitchen cabinets, too.

When considering color ideas and inspiration for your space, look at the whole room. Perhaps you have an older home with vintage features like a stained glass window, wood floors, or an ornate fireplace. You'll want to consider the undertones in those elements when choosing your wall paint. Mixing warm and cool colors can work, but it's best to keep the foundational colors in a space (the flooring, walls, and major finishes) all warm or all cool. You can mix and match a bit more when it comes to furniture and accent pieces.