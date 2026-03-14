Sharpen Your Dull Scissors With A Tool You Already Own

Grabbing your go-to scissors for a quick cutting task can prove pretty frustrating if your sticky scissors need a fix or your once-effective blades have dulled. Over time, even the most durable scissors will need to be sharpened, and the more frequently you reach for your scissors, the faster the blades will start showing wear. Every time your scissor blades touch, they're essentially grinding down their own sharp edges and dulling slowly. If you're struggling to make clean cuts in paper anywhere along the scissors' blades or find yourself exerting a significant amount of effort to cut through different materials, it's likely high time for a sharpening.

But you don't have to break out a whetstone (though you can do that, if you'd like) or take your everyday scissors to a professional; the process can even be easier than sharpening your gardening shears. Odds are you already have a drill bit in your tool kit, and you can sharpen your scissors by running the blades across its surface.

Sharpening your average pair of scissors with nothing but a drill bit is super easy and delivers a sharper cutting edge when you're in a pinch. Your very own tools can come in handy by acting similar to a honing rod, since different types of drill bits are made out of materials like steel and cobalt (and some are even coated with durability-enhancing extras like carbide or titanium, and they're fine to use for sharpening, too). It's that highly durable nature of a drill bit that makes this a suitable choice for restoring sharpness to your scissor blades in a matter of minutes.