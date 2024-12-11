The Kitchen Ingredient That Will Fix Your Sticky Scissors

If you've ever struggled with sticky scissors, you know how frustrating it can be when they refuse to cut smoothly. Whether they're sticky from leftover craft supplies like tape, or even residue from ingredients you used to cook, it can feel like you'll never get a clean cut again. But don't toss them just yet! All you need is a little bit of this everyday pantry staple, and you'll be back to slicing and snipping without a hitch.

Let's dive into the easy solution that's probably already in your kitchen — white vinegar. It's probably a star ingredient in your home because of its many uses even outside of the world of cooking, especially when it comes to homemade cleaning solutions. The reason that white vinegar is versatile and effective at cleaning is due to its acidity; it's not so acidic that it can cause damage, but it's strong enough to cut through many types of grime. Plus, it's natural, meaning it's safe to use on kitchen items and surfaces. That's exactly why it works to fix your sticky scissors. It will break down the sticky residue without leaving behind any additional stinky, smelly, or toxic residue. And to top it off, it's better than soapy water for metal items like scissors because it doesn't cause rust!