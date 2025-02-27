The Easiest Way To Sharpen Garden Shears To Keep Them Good As New

Whether you use your green thumb to plumb the depths of maintaining a nice flower garden, a decorative bonsai tree, or an ornamental shrub in the shape of an elephant balancing on a walking globe, these projects all have one activity in common: pruning. The act of pruning your landscape is essential to keep plants healthy, control the bounds of how and where they grow, encourage flower or fruit production, rejuvenate older plants like tomatoes by cutting off new starters to propagate, and protecting people from overgrown or dangerously weak branches. With this laundry list of potential tasks, it's vital to keep your garden shears and hand pruners sharp for any contingencies.

Getting the best sharpening job on your pruning scissors requires more consideration than you might expect. If you leave the blade too dull, it won't cut; if you leave it too sharp, it might wear down prematurely — not to mention increase the risk of cutting yourself. However, the proper method for sharpening your garden shears or hand pruners is easy if you have patience and the right equipment: something to disassemble your shears (if possible), a bench vise (or some other means of clamping them in place), steel wool, a diamond file, oil, WD-40, a rag, and sandpaper. Of course, also make sure to have safety goggles and leather gloves for your own protection while working with razor-sharp edges.

If you use your shearers daily, you may need to sharpen them every six weeks. However, for less frequent use, once a year may be sufficient. But if you're finding it difficult to prune, it's time to sharpen.