Propagating Tomatoes From Cuttings Is Easier Than You Think
If you're looking to pick up a hobby that can help both your wallet and well-being it's hard to go wrong with home gardening, and propagating tomato plants from cuttings is a great place to start. There are countless applications for tomato slices, but also pastes, sauces, and juices — especially for anyone who enjoys a Bloody Mary during brunch. The benefits of having a home garden are pronounced for young children who gain new life skills, a greater appreciation for environmental issues, and in some cases stronger academic achievement in subjects like science, according to Cornell University.
Tomatoes are one of the best vegetables to grow in a container, making it accessible to those with limited space. Whether you receive cuttings from a neighbor's plant or start from scratch with a parent-grown one using tomato seeds, propagating future generations begins in much the same way. Sprouting tomato plants grow sucker shoots where their leaves meet the main stem, which should be trimmed to avoid overcrowded, low-hanging branches that are more likely to become diseased (pathogens are often knocked up from the soil during rainstorms). Once cut, these "suckers" can be used to propagate tomato plants.
Use a well-maintained set of shears to get a clean cut, as these are one of many essential tools for home gardeners. Desuckered tomato cuttings can be immersed in water, and then transplanted after they grow roots, or placed directly into soil. Tomatoes prefer to be planted about a half-inch deep, so lower leaves on the cutting should be removed to bury its roots, keep space away from topsoil, and avoid excessive loss of moisture.
How to care for your new tomato plants
Once your cutting is rooted, a good rule of thumb is to keep the plant in a bright space that's out of direct sunlight, ideally with a stake or cage for support. Most tomatoes grow best with daytime temperatures between 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and night temperatures between 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and if you're planting multiple transplanted cuttings they should be spaced at least 2 feet apart. If transplanting outside, know that tomatoes can thrive in USDA growing zones 3 through 11 — but will only survive in warmer temperatures.
A growing tomato cutting should receive 1 or 2 inches of water a week, applied near the ground to avoid getting its leaves wet. Avoid too much fertilizer, which can cause excess leaf growth and delayed fruit maturity (half a tablespoon applied in four and then eight weeks after rooting should suffice). It's also worth noting that most home garden varieties are "indeterminate," meaning they could wind up being 5 to 8 feet tall — just make sure to store your tomatoes properly once they've grown. With how easy it can be to give tomato propagation a shot, this is one home improvement hobby that may be worth considering at any age.