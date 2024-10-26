Propagating Tomatoes From Cuttings Is Easier Than You Think

If you're looking to pick up a hobby that can help both your wallet and well-being it's hard to go wrong with home gardening, and propagating tomato plants from cuttings is a great place to start. There are countless applications for tomato slices, but also pastes, sauces, and juices — especially for anyone who enjoys a Bloody Mary during brunch. The benefits of having a home garden are pronounced for young children who gain new life skills, a greater appreciation for environmental issues, and in some cases stronger academic achievement in subjects like science, according to Cornell University.

Tomatoes are one of the best vegetables to grow in a container, making it accessible to those with limited space. Whether you receive cuttings from a neighbor's plant or start from scratch with a parent-grown one using tomato seeds, propagating future generations begins in much the same way. Sprouting tomato plants grow sucker shoots where their leaves meet the main stem, which should be trimmed to avoid overcrowded, low-hanging branches that are more likely to become diseased (pathogens are often knocked up from the soil during rainstorms). Once cut, these "suckers" can be used to propagate tomato plants.

Use a well-maintained set of shears to get a clean cut, as these are one of many essential tools for home gardeners. Desuckered tomato cuttings can be immersed in water, and then transplanted after they grow roots, or placed directly into soil. Tomatoes prefer to be planted about a half-inch deep, so lower leaves on the cutting should be removed to bury its roots, keep space away from topsoil, and avoid excessive loss of moisture.