Homeowners Beware: This Popular Landscaping Tree Can Secretly Wreck Your Pipes

Elm trees (Ulmus) are tall, magnificent trees that are popular in yards, but they are one of many common trees you should never plant right next to your house. When you're planting a new tree in your yard, it's important to keep in mind how far the roots can spread, as they can pose a risk to underground pipes. The roots of trees grow into the ground, stretching and searching for water. If a buried pipe happens to break, the tree roots will seek out the leaking water and could end up growing inside your plumbing system. This phenomenon is known as root intrusion and is a common problem with elm trees.

In a 2025 study on root intrusion published in Environmental Challenges, English Elm (Ulmus procera) trees were found to be likely to cause serious problems for your pipes, posing a damage rating of 8 on a scale of 9. For comparison, other common landscaping trees like box elder maple trees (Acer negundo) and pin oaks (Quercus palustris) have damage ratings of 4 and 2, respectively.

If you want elms in your yard, you can still plant them, but keep them far away from your pipes. It's crucial to know how to find underground sewer pipes and note their locations before planting elm trees. Otherwise, once a root finds a crack in a sewer pipe and makes its way into the plumbing fixture, it can make that crack larger. This eventually leads to clogs in your plumbing system and sewage leaks.