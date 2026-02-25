The 10 Best Ways To Hide Unsightly Tree Roots In Your Yard

If you want to enjoy both the shade of a beautiful tree and a neat front yard, you've likely already realized how hard it can be to balance the two. When you aren't raking leaves and picking up branches, you're trying to deal with the tree roots. If the tree is already dead, you can uproot it entirely or turn the tree stump into a planter, but a living tree requires a more delicate touch. There is a way to cut tree roots without killing the tree, but if the surface roots are too close to your tree then you'll need to hide them instead.

There are plenty of ways you can hide the surface roots, but there are a few things you should avoid. Adding a thick layer of soil, concrete, sand, or gravel over the roots could smother them, harming your tree. It's also a good idea to avoid planting grass over the roots, since running over the roots with your lawn mower won't be good for you or your tree. Instead, focus on ways to hide or disguise the roots that won't completely cut them off from the air.

You can also try a few tactics for reducing the risk of surface roots forming in the first place. Sometimes, surface roots are caused by erosion, as soil washes away from shallow roots. Preventing erosion with mulch or a retaining wall may be helpful. Surface roots can also be a sign of trouble in your soil. If the soil is compacted or waterlogged and low in oxygen, the tree may send roots upwards to get more air. While fixing this problem won't get rid of any roots already showing above the soil, it may prevent more roots from following.