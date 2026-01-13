13 Common Trees You Should Never Plant Right Next To Your House

Trees are an important part of your home's landscaping. When planted properly, trees can provide numerous benefits beyond just looking beautiful. They can be wind breaks that help keep your house protected during a storm, produce sweet sap that can be boiled down into syrup, and even attract a whole host of beneficial pollinators that will enhance the overall health of your yard. But, notice that we said "planted properly." Trees that are not planted correctly can be truly disastrous, especially if planted right next to your home.

The fact of the matter is that there are just some trees that you should avoid planting near your home at all costs. While you might be charmed by their ornamental qualities, understand that certain trees can wreak havoc if planted too close. Branches can fall and damage your home, roots can grow and destroy the foundation, and fast-growing branches can overtake gutters, grow into siding, and allow unfriendly critters access to your house.

This list aims to provide you with information on what types of trees would be a huge mistake to plant next to your house, such as a tree giant like an oak, or a brittle-branched poplar. Doing so could end up costing you a lot of money in repairs and removal, so it's best to do your research and not plant them in the first place.