Plant This Fast-Growing Flower To Enjoy Dazzling Blooms From Summer To Fall
Springtime and garden updates often go hand in hand. Chances are you're making plans to prune shrubs, refresh mulch, add soil amendments, or add some new plants. The last task can be the most exciting, particularly if you're looking to get creative with color and texture. It can be disheartening to plant something new and exciting that has a brief blooming time, though. For this reason, it's important to plant a range of flowering plants with varying bloom times. For instance, the globe amaranth (Gomphrena globosa) offers color and interest to any garden thanks to its summer blooming flowers that also grow relatively quickly. While considered a low-maintenance plant, there are some steps you can take to ensure globe amaranth thrives up until the first frost.
Also known as "globe flower," the fast-growing globe amaranth is named for its round clusters of tiny flowers that are encapsulated in colorful bracts that grow between 1 and 2 inches in length. Depending on cultivar, globe amaranth flowers are available in shades of yellow, gold, pink, orange, purple, and white. While some of these plants may bloom in the springtime, globe amaranth is largely considered a summer bloomer that's hardy in zones 2 to 11. These annual plants work particularly well along the edges of landscape beds, but you can plant globe amaranth in large containers on patio gardens, too. Also, be aware that globe amaranth is considered to have a medium growth rate, which means the plants may experience growth of between 12 and 24 inches tall within a year. Even when growing from seed, you can expect blooms within a few months.
Growing globe amaranth in your garden and for other uses
Globe amaranth is truly a summer warrior, as it's known for growing well and flowering in the heat. Much of this has to do with the fact that it's native to tropical portions of Central America. It can still thrive in drought conditions with dry soil, but it does prefer well-draining soil that's kept moist. Plant globe amaranth in an area of your yard or garden that gets full sun for fast results. Each stem can grow 12 inches tall, but some varieties may extend to 2 feet tall. The growth rate will really start to take off as outdoor temperatures climb, so plant them in early spring after the last frost. Overall, you can expect each plant to grow 1 foot wide, whether you grow globe amaranth from seed or purchase new plants from a nursery. Pests and deer typically leave this plant alone, but you may need to look out for signs of fungal diseases like powdery mildew, especially after lengthy periods of rain.
As you witness globe amaranth quickly come to life in your garden, chances are that pollinators will take notice of the flowers, too. In particular, globe amaranth is coveted by butterflies and bees for their nectar. The plant's seeds might also benefit avian visitors, and may work alongside other ways to attract more birds in your garden. Aside from enjoying globe amaranth in your garden, the flowers are also customarily cut for dried floral arrangements or as part of potpourri that you can enjoy inside the home. This practice is particularly popular at the end of the summer blooming season as a way to extend globe amaranth's color offerings.