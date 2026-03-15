Plant This Fast-Growing Flower To Enjoy Dazzling Blooms From Summer To Fall

Springtime and garden updates often go hand in hand. Chances are you're making plans to prune shrubs, refresh mulch, add soil amendments, or add some new plants. The last task can be the most exciting, particularly if you're looking to get creative with color and texture. It can be disheartening to plant something new and exciting that has a brief blooming time, though. For this reason, it's important to plant a range of flowering plants with varying bloom times. For instance, the globe amaranth (Gomphrena globosa) offers color and interest to any garden thanks to its summer blooming flowers that also grow relatively quickly. While considered a low-maintenance plant, there are some steps you can take to ensure globe amaranth thrives up until the first frost.

Also known as "globe flower," the fast-growing globe amaranth is named for its round clusters of tiny flowers that are encapsulated in colorful bracts that grow between 1 and 2 inches in length. Depending on cultivar, globe amaranth flowers are available in shades of yellow, gold, pink, orange, purple, and white. While some of these plants may bloom in the springtime, globe amaranth is largely considered a summer bloomer that's hardy in zones 2 to 11. These annual plants work particularly well along the edges of landscape beds, but you can plant globe amaranth in large containers on patio gardens, too. Also, be aware that globe amaranth is considered to have a medium growth rate, which means the plants may experience growth of between 12 and 24 inches tall within a year. Even when growing from seed, you can expect blooms within a few months.