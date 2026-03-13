Tired Of Your Kitchen Towels Falling? You'll Love This Dollar Tree Hack
A kitchen towel is the type of thing that's far more handy if you keep it nearby while you work rather than tucked neatly into a drawer. Hanging a kitchen towel from an oven door or a cupboard handle ensures it'll be ready right when you need it. The downside? As soon as you wipe your hands on it or accidentally bump it, the towel could fall to the ground, picking up any dust, dirt, or grime that's down there. One simple and surprisingly stylish hack to keep that towel from falling is to keep it on the oven door handle with a buttoning closure. By sewing a button onto a Dollar Tree pot holder and attaching the pot holder to your kitchen towel, you'll create a closing clasp for it that will grip your dishwasher or oven handle and prevent even the hardest bump from knocking it to the floor.
If you have a sewing machine, creating a kitchen towel with a button fastener is a quick process. Sewing it by hand will just take a little longer. Before getting started, choose a square, flat pot holder that has a loop at one end for hanging. A traditional quilted fabric pot holder like Dollar Tree's Home Collection pot holder is the type you'll need for this hack, as it'll be easy to sew. The pot holder becomes the flap that folds over and holds the towel onto the oven handle. Dollar Tree carries various pot holder patterns and colors, as well as several kitchen towel styles that can make an attractive complement. You then just have to look through your button collection for a button that fits the loop on the pot holder.
Add a pot holder to your kitchen towel to make it stay put
Much like the kitchen towel folding hack you can use around your oven handles, this Dollar Tree DIY is both functional and stylish when in place. The best part is it only takes a few minutes to complete. Fold your kitchen towel in half lengthwise so it becomes long and narrow. Then fold it in half the other way just to note where the middle is, and mark it with a pin or piece of tape. Unfold the towel so it's in the lengthwise position again. Center the pot holder over the center of the towel, and pin it in place. The loop on the pot holder should be over the towel, not sticking out to either side. Sew the pot holder to the towel over that center line.
Fold the pot holder in half so the loop sticks up and the towel hangs down. Position a button on the non-loop side of the pot holder, and sew it on by hand. The goal is to be able to push the button through the loop easily. Once you're finished, hang the towel on the oven door handle by buttoning the pot holder in place around the handle. Because kitchen towels get dirty easily, it's helpful to make a few of these upgrades so you can swap the towels out every day or two. Aside from helping you keep your own home neater and more efficient, these upgraded kitchen towels make great gifts for your picky mom or even for a friend moving into their first apartment.