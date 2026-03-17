The Stunning DIY Decor Idea That Makes The Space Behind Your Bed Look So Dreamy
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Many little girls dream of becoming a real-life princess one day. And if you're going to be a princess, you definitely need a luxurious bed. Unfortunately, the dream eventually gets squashed without any ties to royalty. But it doesn't mean you can't still have the bed! All you have to do is create your own DIY bed crown. It's an elegant decorative piece that's installed on a wall above a sleeping area. Curtains hang down from the inside of the crown, creating a look that seems straight out of a fairytale.
Transforming the space behind your bed doesn't have to cost a fortune. You just need a floating wall shelf. Many bed crowns, which are also referred to as wall teesters, have an actual crown-like shape. A wall shelf may not have the same design, but you can give it the royal treatment with spray paint and accents. The first place to look would be a thrift store, where you might be able to find one with vintage charm. If you don't have any luck, you could always grab one online — like this Wood Scalloped Decorative Wall Shelf that features a beaded trim. You'll want to have an open space beneath it to mimic a crown.
Don't leave the thrift store just yet. It's also a fantastic spot to search for curtains to go with your bed crown. Well, at least it's worth a shot. Luxurious ones like velvet, silk, or lace would definitely add to the queen-like experience. Yet, even a floral fabric would look beautiful draped around a bed. There are numerous options online as well, such as these Beige Boho Lace Sheer Curtains, which have a romantic vibe.
Create a bed crown that'll make you feel like Sleeping Beauty
Ready to make the bedroom of your dreams? You'll want to start by spray-painting your shelf a royal color such as gold. If it's a very plain shelf, you could consider attaching Wood Appliques to the piece prior to painting it. Allow it to fully dry. Measure the width of your bed so that you can hang the shelf on the wall directly in the middle. One easy way to hang your curtains would be to secure a tension rod underneath the shelf, just like TikToker @jaleen.uda did. As an alternative, you could use hardware like hooks.
@jaleen.uda
Making a DIY Bed Crown 💫👑 using a floating wall shelf! #homeinspo #guestbedroom #bedroomdecor #diy #decor
Set up the curtains so that they're close together near the top. Then they should spread out, cascading down over both sides of the bed. The curtains will add a dreaminess to the space, and you can switch them out anytime you're ready for a new look. Perhaps choose a light and airy material during the warmer months, then use a thicker fabric, like velvet, in the winter. Just make sure that they're always safely secure, as they'll be hanging above you while you sleep.
You can elevate your bed setup even more with additional thrift store treasures. Look for small decorative items that seem like they could be found in a castle. The main thing is they need to be wall hangable. Paint them gold as well, then spread your curtains out wide and attach them to the wall so they hold the material in place. They'll be like fancy accent pieces. Finally, incorporate some other cozy bedroom ideas and you might not ever want to leave.