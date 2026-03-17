The Stunning DIY Decor Idea That Makes The Space Behind Your Bed Look So Dreamy

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Many little girls dream of becoming a real-life princess one day. And if you're going to be a princess, you definitely need a luxurious bed. Unfortunately, the dream eventually gets squashed without any ties to royalty. But it doesn't mean you can't still have the bed! All you have to do is create your own DIY bed crown. It's an elegant decorative piece that's installed on a wall above a sleeping area. Curtains hang down from the inside of the crown, creating a look that seems straight out of a fairytale.

Transforming the space behind your bed doesn't have to cost a fortune. You just need a floating wall shelf. Many bed crowns, which are also referred to as wall teesters, have an actual crown-like shape. A wall shelf may not have the same design, but you can give it the royal treatment with spray paint and accents. The first place to look would be a thrift store, where you might be able to find one with vintage charm. If you don't have any luck, you could always grab one online — like this Wood Scalloped Decorative Wall Shelf that features a beaded trim. You'll want to have an open space beneath it to mimic a crown.

Don't leave the thrift store just yet. It's also a fantastic spot to search for curtains to go with your bed crown. Well, at least it's worth a shot. Luxurious ones like velvet, silk, or lace would definitely add to the queen-like experience. Yet, even a floral fabric would look beautiful draped around a bed. There are numerous options online as well, such as these Beige Boho Lace Sheer Curtains, which have a romantic vibe.