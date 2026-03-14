3 Refrigerator Brands Consumer Reports Says To Skip (And The Best Alternatives)

A new refrigerator is a high-stakes investment. When you're shopping for something that's expensive and also has the important job of keeping your food fresh around the clock for years on end, you want to guarantee that you're choosing a product from a refrigerator brand you can rely on. Unfortunately, sifting through thousands of customer reviews online can be exhausting, and in many cases, what you see under the product listing doesn't provide a very comprehensive view of the appliance's performance. That's where trusted review sites like Consumer Reports can help fill in the gaps.

In the beginning of the year, Consumer Reports published its roundup of the Most and Least Reliable Refrigerator Brands of 2026, and among the brands included, there were a few standouts and a few duds. While the ratings were separated by type of refrigerator, and in a few cases, brands had vastly different reliability scores depending on design of the appliance — Samsung, for example, was near the top of the class in top-freezer refrigerators, but ranked dead last when it came to built-ins — a few trends were clear across the board. Brands like KitchenAid, Kenmore, and Frigidaire consistently received low or middling scores for reliability, while Whirlpool and Amana seemed to pop up most often towards the top of the list.