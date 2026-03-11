Skip The Subway Tile: Christina Haack Has A Better Idea For Your Kitchen Backsplash
For some, subway tiles seem to be a timeless design staple. The name even comes from the tiles' first documented usage, which was in the subway tunnels of New York City more than 100 years ago. For others, the tiles are so commonplace that they may be a little overused, especially for kitchen backsplashes. If you're ready to ditch the subway tile backsplash for something more exciting, Christina Haack presented an interesting alternative in an episode of HGTV's "Christina in the Country." The tiles are shaped like a cut diamond and fit together in a hexagon or spoked wheel pattern with 6 diamonds per "wheel."
Though Haack doesn't mention the brand or name of these eclectic tiles, they look similar to the ES Stone White Diamond Porcelain Mosaic Tiles. In this case, they're still white and porcelain, so they'll contribute a similar color to the space. Additionally, the shape makes them so much more interesting than subway tiles. One of the homeowners on the episode notes that "it's still, like, my neutral white and bright that I like," so it'll still fit her idea for the kitchen's aesthetic.
Incorporating diamond tiles for your kitchen backsplash
There are several things to consider before buying backsplash tile, even if you've already settled upon this diamond design. Think about your budget and how the tile will look in the room. These factors could help determine whether you want to make a backsplash in the strip between the counter and cupboards, or if you want to tile the entire wall near your kitchen sink.
The diamond-shaped tiles could create a complex-looking backsplash. The pieces are grouped together on sheets with a mesh backing, so there are a number of them already connected. This means you'll only have to position sheets of tile together to make the design, rather than trying to piece tiles in one by one.
If you're not really vibing with plain white tiles, the diamond ones are available in other hues as well, such as a Carrara marble-style white with black veins running through them. They're also available in black on Overstock. If you use a grout color that contrasts with the tiles, the design will add a graphic pop to the space. For instance, a charcoal grout with white diamond tiles makes the pattern obvious from across the room.