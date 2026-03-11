Skip The Subway Tile: Christina Haack Has A Better Idea For Your Kitchen Backsplash

There are several things to consider before buying backsplash tile, even if you've already settled upon this diamond design. Think about your budget and how the tile will look in the room. These factors could help determine whether you want to make a backsplash in the strip between the counter and cupboards, or if you want to tile the entire wall near your kitchen sink.

The diamond-shaped tiles could create a complex-looking backsplash. The pieces are grouped together on sheets with a mesh backing, so there are a number of them already connected. This means you'll only have to position sheets of tile together to make the design, rather than trying to piece tiles in one by one.

If you're not really vibing with plain white tiles, the diamond ones are available in other hues as well, such as a Carrara marble-style white with black veins running through them. They're also available in black on Overstock. If you use a grout color that contrasts with the tiles, the design will add a graphic pop to the space. For instance, a charcoal grout with white diamond tiles makes the pattern obvious from across the room.