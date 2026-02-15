This Backsplash Idea From HGTV's Christina Haack Instantly Makes A Kitchen Feel Taller

Haack's tantalizing tile-backsplash concept uses an assortment of tiles in several hues, from white to varied grays. She blends them for a unique take on a herringbone backsplash. On the wall without windows, and where the range is, the backsplash takes up all the space visible from above the countertops to beneath the kitchen cabinets.

The tiled design continues above the countertops onto the adjacent wall that contains the windows. Since there are slivers of wall space visible along the sides of the upper cabinets closest to the windows, the tiles go all the way up to the ceiling, covering areas that might traditionally be painted. But when choosing kitchen backsplash materials, tile is the clear winner in terms of durability and even washability.

Incorporate the look into your kitchen by tiling an entire wall around cabinets and windows. The feature is most effective when it's obvious even on those narrow spaces heading up to and above windows. A herringbone pattern or other angled design also draws the eyes upward for added impact. Installing rectangular tiles such as subway tiles vertically also enhances the illusion of more height, especially when continuing the look all the way up the wall. Tiles that are light and reflective, as they are in Haack's project kitchen, help brighten the space and make the room feel more airy and open, too.