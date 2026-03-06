10 New Dollar Tree Spring Finds To Check Out ASAP
With the days getting longer, tree buds starting to pop, and spring break planning in full swing, there is no denying that a new season is upon us. Even for parts of the country still blanketed with snow, the feeling of emergence and new life that comes back in spring can be felt not just in the garden but in the home goods aisle of your favorite stores. Just like the fun decor and budget DIYs that were on shelf for the Christmas season, the Dollar Tree now has a robust new collection of spring-themed finds for your home that will help you welcome the season without breaking the bank.
These 10 Dollar Tree finds are sure to bring some seasonal joy into your home and garden, but don't delay. You'll need to grab them up quickly because spring decor tends to fly off the shelves this time of year.
Front door decor
Bring some spring whimsy to your entryway with a cute hanging sign welcoming the new season. These 27-inch long, lightweight wooden wall signs come in pastel colors with a bunny holding a carrot on top. They fit nicely into a narrow space next to a front door. They say either "Welcome Spring" or "Happy Easter." You can further enhance your front doorscape with a homemade spring wreath full of Dollar Tree finds or craft your own from whatever you have on hand.
Spring-friendly doormat
Sticking with front door decor, Dollar Tree has a variety of doormats to freshen up your porch with a spring vibe. These mats are great for stomping off your boots from a muddy spring walk and come in bright colors themed for the season. The styles of doormats found online may vary from what you find in the store, but there are several cute designs being sold right now.
Green bunny figurines
Add even more front porch, windowsill, or dining table centerpiece whimsy with a flocked green bunny figurine. At 10 inches high, this dapper bunny comes with a natural-looking bow and brings a cottagecore feeling to your home. Pick one of three poses or get the set. Each figurine retails for $5.
Kitchen towels
If you are someone who changes out their kitchen hand towels each season, Dollar Tree has you covered. This season the store is offering $1.50 towels printed with cute, pastel eggs or an "Easter Wishes" message. You can use these handy towels as seasonal decor in the guest bathroom, as well.
Kitchen tongs
Tongs are a handy tool if you plan to dye eggs, keeping that food coloring stain off of your fingers. This adorable set of two plastic tongs is not only cute but super handy. Beyond egg-handling, these tongs can be an adorable serving tool for your Easter buffet. The bunny-themed tongs have cute little eyeballs and come in pastel pink, blue, purple, or green along with one that's bright white.
Sporty baskets
If putting together an Easter basket is on your agenda, there are a ton of styles on the shelves at Dollar Tree right now. Along with traditional whicker and plush baskets ready to hold treats, there are fun designs to consider. For a sporty child or sports-loving coworker, a basket themed like a soccer ball, football, or basketball hoop might fit the bill.
Peeps plushies
Filling up your Easter basket with Dollar Tree treats is a breeze, and right now the store is stocked with all the candy and trinkets you'll ever need. Along with packages of marshmallow Peeps to put in a basket, Dollar Tree also has Peeps toy plushies for $1.50 each in a variety of pastel colors just like the candy. These are sure to make a cute addition to any gift basket you help the Easter Bunny put together.
Bunny footprints
For even more magic, you can use this set of bunny footprints inside your home to inspire the imagination of little ones. This set of 16 stickers of different sizes can be affixed to floors and walls or used in an outside egg hunting game to give hints about where the bunny has been and where treasures might be hiding.
Metal garden stakes
Garden stakes always bring the fun to a springtime garden and liven things up when you use them to decorate your front lawn. You can add a bright spot that signals spring with one or more of these $5 metal garden stakes at Dollar Tree. Made of metal to withstand those spring storms, these stakes come in assorted designs; from a bright butterfly to a cute ladybug to colorful flowers.
Glass vases for garden blooms
If you planted seeds in late winter and now have a stunning spring garden, you can snip some daffodils or lilies to bring inside to celebrate the season. Dollar Tree has many inexpensive vases on hand, with a new spring collection of perfectly-sized glass bottle vases ready to hold your blooms. These resemble antique bottles for that touch of vintage charm.