Plant These 12 Flowers Before February Ends For A Stunning Spring Garden

Though the calendar tells us it's winter, February is still an amazing time of year to get yourself ready for spring. There are many plants that need to be pruned before the warmer temperatures wake them up, and plenty of vegetables to seed start indoors before the spring planting season arrives. Oh, and let's not forget about flowers. Flowers play an integral part in any garden, bringing color, scent, pollinators, and general beauty. And there are plenty that you can get going before February ends to ensure a good start to a stunning spring garden.

Temperatures during the month of February vary depending on where you live. Across the board, however, the lower temperatures offer relatively gentle conditions for flowers to get started. Bare root cuttings have time to establish themselves before the heat of summer kicks in. Bulb-based annuals need a period of cold stratification before they germinate. Others are just the types of cold hardy plants that can withstand winter temperatures. All have a place and a part to play in the spring garden.

The following 12 plants are ones that can be planted across a wide variety of USDA climate zones. Some are quite cold tolerant, while others either need to be started outside in warmer temps, or indoors in seed trays. Either way, you're going to want to get these flowers started before the end of the month if you want a beautiful spring garden.