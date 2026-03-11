8 Things You Didn't Know Olive Oil Can Do Around The House

You don't have to be a master chef to keep olive oil in the kitchen. It's a staple that's been around for thousands of years, with people all over the world consuming it. Olive oil can be a right-hand man for cooking numerous dishes, from stir fries to pasta — and it's perfect for whipping up salad dressings, too. There are even more reasons to love olive oil, though. Did you know that it's completely versatile? You can use it to clean and solve issues that go beyond the kitchen walls.

If you're a fan of steering away from chemicals, grab the olive oil. The beloved ingredient is one of several cleaning supplies you really need to care for your home. You can use it for tasks like banishing dust, quieting squeaky doors, and rejuvenating wood. Unfortunately, olive oil doesn't have a never-ending shelf life. Be sure to check the expiration date on your bottle beforehand to avoid using rancid oil around your house.