8 Things You Didn't Know Olive Oil Can Do Around The House
You don't have to be a master chef to keep olive oil in the kitchen. It's a staple that's been around for thousands of years, with people all over the world consuming it. Olive oil can be a right-hand man for cooking numerous dishes, from stir fries to pasta — and it's perfect for whipping up salad dressings, too. There are even more reasons to love olive oil, though. Did you know that it's completely versatile? You can use it to clean and solve issues that go beyond the kitchen walls.
If you're a fan of steering away from chemicals, grab the olive oil. The beloved ingredient is one of several cleaning supplies you really need to care for your home. You can use it for tasks like banishing dust, quieting squeaky doors, and rejuvenating wood. Unfortunately, olive oil doesn't have a never-ending shelf life. Be sure to check the expiration date on your bottle beforehand to avoid using rancid oil around your house.
Shine up stainless steel
Bringing in stainless steel appliances and fixtures can be an excellent choice if you're looking for an upgrade. However, stainless steel can accumulate marks and lose its sparkle from regular use. Olive oil can help get this type of material back to looking like its shiny self — whether it's a sink, fridge, or patio furniture. Start by cleaning and drying the item you'd like to work on. Then, add a teeny bit of olive oil to a rag and use it to polish the surface. It should brighten back up pretty quickly.
Eliminate all that dust
No matter how much you clean your home, dust happens. While there's a trick to help keep dust from building up, you can tackle it regularly with a simple olive oil mixture. Add a cup of water to a spray bottle, then add 2 tablespoons of oil. Finally, pour in ¼ cup of white vinegar. Shake the bottle up and use the solution in place of your normal dusting spray. It'll help you get rid of dust, making your space more hygienic.
Fix pesky zippers
Do you have zippers around your home that are giving you a hard time? When a zipper begins to resist sliding, whether on your purse or your favorite throw pillow, you risk breaking it with every tug. Let olive oil alleviate this headache. Dab a cotton swab into the oil, then carefully rub it along the zipper's teeth. It should lubricate them so that your slider can get back to work.
Silence whiny hinges
A squeaky door or cabinet might not be as bad as nails on a chalkboard. But they're definitely in the same ballpark when you hear the noise consistently! Often, the issue can be fixed by lubricating the hinges. One easy method involves olive oil. Grab a cloth and pour a little olive oil onto the hinges. Be sure to hold your cloth under them to avoid making a mess. Rub the hinges with the cloth until the olive oil is smoothed in. Finally, test your door — much better, right?
Remove stubborn labels
It's possible to repurpose old glass jars in so many creative ways. The only problem is that when you try to take off the label, sometimes remnants are left behind. When this happens, get olive oil and a box of baking soda out of the kitchen cabinet. Blend the two ingredients together on a plate, then rub them onto the glass. After letting it sit for a short while, scrub the jar in the sink, and the label residue should disappear.
Make houseplants look beautiful
When you take in a potted plant, there are various responsibilities to help it thrive. In addition to watering it and making sure it gets enough sunshine, you can occasionally give the leaves a shiny boost using olive oil. Wipe the tops of the leaves with a cloth or a soft brush with several drops of oil on it. Do so gently, and they'll become shinier. Your plants will look their best wherever they're displayed.
Bring wood back to life
Unpainted wood can look dull with age and after lots of use. You can give your items a quick refresh with olive oil if you have it in your cabinet. Begin by pouring a small amount onto a folded paper towel. Next, wipe the wood with the oil-covered towel and watch it revive. It's possible to do this with, for example, wooden cutting boards or cooking utensils in need of TLC. You can always test the oil on a little spot first.
Get spray paint off your skin
Home projects oftentimes call for spray paint. But if you forget to protect your hands, you might end up finding paint blotches on your skin. Getting rid of them doesn't have to be a chore, though. Add a dash of olive oil to your hands over a sink. Massage it into your skin where the marks are located. Complete the process by washing your hands with soapy water, and the paint should be gone.