Home Depot's $30 Shelving Unit Could Totally Transform Your Garage — Here's The Catch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While inflatable lawn decorations, patio furniture, and enviable grills may catch your eye as you first walk into your local Home Depot, the everyday game-changers that will help you corral the chaos are often tucked away in the back or online. That's where you'll find the Karl home 5-Tier Heavy Duty Steel Freestanding Garage Storage Shelving Unit. Made from a high-grade carbon steel, the toolless design consists of four 59-inch tall legs and five 21-inch wide shelves. Once assembled, the shelving unit weighs just under 11 pounds, and the manufacturer claims it can hold 10 times that amount of weight. The legs have notches that allow you to customize the height of each shelf, which is ideal if your garage has both giant plastic containers stuffed full of Christmas decorations and pint-sized paint cans that are mere weeks away from leaving rust rings on the floor. However, there's a catch: This unit has mixed reviews, with some customers complaining about assembly and quality issues.

While there's nothing remotely controversial about organizing your garage, Home Depot customers have strong feelings about this product. I'm one of them, since I actually own a couple of these exact shelving units. The $30 price tag makes them relatively affordable. Plus, the combination of adjustable shelves with a slim overall profile works just as well in a small closet as it does in a massive garage. Home Depot customers report storing everything from canning jars to gardening supplies on theirs. Mine are stacked full of craft supplies, including a heavy sewing machine, plastic bins full of who-knows-what, and heavy reams of paper. Like many others, I've bought more than one. But it's not without its issues, and, accordingly, may not be worth it for some customers.