The Mistakes You're Making That Are Attracting Moles To Your Yard

If you want to keep moles from popping up in your garden, then first, you need to think like one. Moles are simple creatures. They spend most of their lives buried deep beneath the soil looking for food. Because they're territorial, you're unlikely to find more than one mole per tunnel. Unless, of course, it's mating season. As they make their way through the dirt, they can push up plants, including grass, which dislodges the roots and dries them out. So, even though they're not typically the culprits of eaten bulbs, you still don't want them living in your yard.

So, what are the qualities of a yard that makes it appealing to moles? Since they live underground, they need soil that's easy to move through. If their paddle-like feet can't push through the dirt, they'll be more inclined to turn the other way. They also eat a lot. Moles don't just eat during the day; they search for food 24/7. These hungry little creatures can eat up to 80% of their body weight each day. So if your soil is easy to move through and it's fully stocked with their favorite treats, you may have accidentally created a mole paradise. If this sounds like your yard, or you're making one of the other mistakes below, then give some of these mole-banishing solutions a try.